US Open Men’s Preview: Could Nadal And Federer Clash In NYC?

While the men’s draws usually play out according to seeding or head-to-head encounters, this US Open will give the most opportunity for someone outside the big four to win a Grand Slam. Andy Murray just announced this weekend that he too will miss the tournament due to a hip injury. Murray was slated to be the 2nd seed, handing 5th seed Marin Cilic that slot. Remember, Novak Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori, and Milos Raonic have also pulled out the US Open. With these vital players missing, players are seeded higher than their real ranking, and it only opens the field even more.

Top Half:

Rafael Nadal took the No. 1 ranking right before the US Open, and has easy sailing early on. The 15-time Grand Slam champion had a mediocre summer hard court season, but opens against Dusan Lajovic, who is ranked No. 84 and has never won a match at the Open. Nadal could run into some trouble with 15th seed Tomas Berdych, who got to the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Grigor Dimitrov is seeded seventh and is coming in with some confidence, winning the Master’s 1000 event in Cincinnati a week ago.

American Donald Young, who is playing the best tennis of his career now thanks to a run to the French Open doubles final and a solid grass court season, and Damir Dzumhur, who has got solid two-hand backhand, could definitely cause an upset or two. Nadal should get through to the semifinals.

Unfortunately, even with Murray’s withdrawal, Roger Federer is still seeded third and is in the same part of the draw as Nadal. Federer has an intriguing first round match against Maryland native Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe got a nice top 10 win over Alex Zverev this summer, showing he can play at the top 10 level. Then there is 14th seed Nick Kyrgios, who Federer has lost to before.

The other side of the draw has 6th seed Dominic Thiem, who proved at Wimbledon he is more than a clay court player by reaching the fourth round. However, his part of the draw is laden with big-servers and big hitters that also have the consistency to upset the 6th seed. Wild card Taylor Fritz could be a dangerous second round encounter, while the tallest player on tour, Ivo Karlovic, who has the ability to serve past anyone on a given day, could take Thiem out in the third round.

Juan Martin del Potro, who won this event in 2009 is also in this section of the draw. Federer will have a tough road, but should meet Nadal in the semifinals.

Bottom Half:

Sam Querrey, one of three Americans who is seeded at the Open, starts off with a tricky match against former top 10 Gilles Simon, who leads their head-to-head 4-2.

Fellow American and 10th seed John Isner is also in this section of the draw. Isner started the summer off perfectly, winning tournaments in Newport and Atlanta back-to-back.

Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed has had tremendous growth this year, winning five titles, but has not been able to translate it the Grand Slams. His disassociation with success at the Grand Slams could continue with a second round loss as he drew either Borna Coric or Jiri Vesely. Zverev would probably prefer Vesely since Coric holds a 2-0 record against the 4th seed.

There is also 13th seed Jack Sock, who has gotten his fitness extremely high but still lacks in focus. Sock has not performed well at the Grand Slams, or recently, going out before the quarterfinals in three out of four summer hard court events. Do not be too shocked if Sock is a week one causality.

The last section of the draw has 8th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 5th seed Cilic on course for the quarterfinals. People should remember Tsonga got to the Australian Open final in 2008, and has gotten to the quarterfinal stage or better at the Grand Slams another 14 times.

Denis Shapovalov lurks in the second round. Shapovalov just got to the semifinals in Montreal and won three matches in qualifying, so that could be an interesting match. Steven Johnson and Kyle Edmund both have the fitness to stay with Tsonga over a five set match.

Cilic’s only real obstacle is Thanasi Kokkinakis. A former champion of the US Open, Cilic also reached the Wimbledon final this year and is the biggest threat to the top favorites, Nadal and Federer. Cilic should be able to get to the semifinals with little trouble, maybe a four set match against Kokkinakis and Tsonga though.

Nadal and Federer still remain the top two picks for the US Open. However, Cilic is a former champion, and with a noticeable amount of top 10 players gone, could easily steal the spotlight. While a first-time Grand Slam may not happen, there is plenty of opportunity for players to go further in Grand Slams than they ever have gone before.

Picks:

Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Marin Cilic Outside chance: Juan Martin del Potro/ Alex Zverev