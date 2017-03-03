UFC 209 DraftKings Lineup

The wait is over fight freaks, UFC 209 is upon us and unfinished business is the theme of this card’s main event. Tyron Woodley and Stephan Thompson get set to throw down in Vegas on Saturday night. A draw is like kissing your sister and neither fighter will allow that to happen again.

Pay-per-view cards are harder to create lineups for simply because the caliber of fighters featured are higher than the normal free television events. Matchups are tighter and fights usually feature ranked opponents squaring off. Pay-per-view shows boast championship fights between the very best in each weight division. Having said that, I do have a lineup for you to analyze and work off of to get you into the money this weekend.

1. Paul “Bearjew” Craig $8,000

Craig is coming off a second round submission of Da Silva in his octagon debut. Paul Craig is not a green fighter by any stretch, undefeated in nine professional fights, the Scotsman is extremely dangerous off his back. His opponent, Tyson Pedro, is also coming off of a submission victory in his debut but lacks the fight experience and cage time Craig has. Look for this fight to take place mostly against the cage and on the mat where Craig’s experience should prevail. I see the Bearjew locking up a submission inside the second round en route to his second straight submission victory. Craig is a slight -110 favorite.

2. Mark “The hand of” Godbeer $8,700

Godbeer is making his UFC debut but has nine knockouts in eleven professional wins. Mark’s opponent, Daniel Spitz, is taking this fight on one month’s notice and heavyweights that don’t have a full training camp usually have gas tank issues. I am not extremely high on Godbeer but the fact remains heavyweights produce knockouts and I don’t think Spitz will have an answer for Godbeer’s punching power. I see Godbeer closing the distance on his 6’7″ opponent and landing a knockout blow inside the first round. The hand of Godbeer is a -145 favorite.

3. Luis “KLB” Henrique $7,400

I know I’ve said heavyweights produce knockouts, but in Henrique’s situation, a submission is more likely. Two of his last wins have come by submission and this move up to heavyweight shouldn’t be much a challenge for him against an opponent like Tybura. Luis was a massive light heavyweight with good grappling technique and a solid chin. My rationale for picking him over Tybura is that Henrique survived two rounds with Francis Ngannou before getting knocked out. Given what Francis Ngannou has been doing to folks lately, two rounds is quite an accomplishment. The Polish striker doesn’t have the speed or punching power Ngannou has, so Henrique can grind Tybura against the cage and eventually to the mat where he can wrap up a submission. KLB is a +125 underdog.

4. Mark “Super Samoan” Hunt $7,900

Alistair Overeem did defeat Mark Hunt in 2008, Hunt has improved greatly since then and Overeem has been knocked out a plethora of times in that span. There isn’t much to say about this one, Overeem is better and more accomplished on paper but his chin is paper thin these days and I believe Hunt will perform his patented walk-off knockout before the end of round one. Alistair will try to keep Hunt at distance and use his range but the Super Samoan will walk through and land a bomb on the glass chin of Overeem and walk off into the night with a potential FOTN bonus under his arm. Hunt is a +115 underdog.

5. Albert “The Warrior” Morales $8,500

Albert Morales and Andre Soukhamthath are two strong but flawed strikers. Morales has faced the tougher competition in bantamweight contender Thomas Almedia but Andre Soukhamthath has more professional experience. Frankly, I view this as a toss up between the two fighters. Morales, I believe has a more complete game and has the edge wrestling if Andre’s strikes start to find a home. The one problem which could be the deciding factor in this fight is that when Soukhamthath exits the pocket he does so straight back leaving him open for a big counter shot that could drop him. Morales edges a decision victory with takedowns in this bout. Morales is a -140 favorite.

6. Lando “Groovy” Vannata $9,300

This is my sleeper for knockout of the night. Vannata isn’t the biggest 155-pounder on the roster but he possesses some of the sneakiest kicking knockout power in the division. Teymur comes from a Muay Thai background so his standup game is good but not on the same level as Lando Vannata’s. Teymur will look to stand and trade with Vannata and that is a mistake. Lando is more dynamic and will throw strikes that Teymur just hasn’t seen in the octagon. The Jackson-Wink standout will end Teymur’s night early with a spectacular knockout finish. Vannata is a -270 favorite.

This is a tournament play lineup in DraftKings. I’m leaving $200 fantasy dollars on the table and I’m ok with that. This lineup has +450 fantasy point potential if everything goes as planned (insert cockeyed optimism here). I enter multiple lineups and recommend you sprinkle in your own picks that can separate your lineup from the masses. I look forward to seeing your lineup combinations and comments below.