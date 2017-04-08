UFC 210 DraftKings Lineup: Post Weigh-In

Three long weeks fight freaks, the UFC is back! All fighters made weight and we are ready to go with 13 fights slated for Saturday night. UFC 210 in Buffalo New York, action starts 6:15 pm ET. As always, we are looking for finishes in a tournament style lineup. The card offers some intriguing choices and the possibilities are vast. This lineup goes out after weigh-ins and the dramatic show is already in motion. Daniel Cormier magically sheds 1.2 pounds in 90 seconds. Pearl Gonzalez almost gets pulled from the card due to a medical clearance issue. Thankfully the NYSAC reviewed her records and she is cleared for battle with rising prospect Cynthia Calvillo. Let’s jump right into the lineup breakdown.

1. Jan Blachowicz $8,200

The Polish born striker is a fair price and his opponent Patrick Cummins is old and chiny. There was a time when Cummins has a wrestling game that put the division on notice. That was over seven years ago. Jan is a solid striker with Muay Thai and grappling. Look for Blachowicz to land a knee or uppercut as Cummins shoots in. This will be a slow plodding fight but I think Blachowicz can find an opening if he doesn’t spend the entire fight on his back. Second round stoppage is my prediction; Yan lands a body kick, uppercut and the fight ends by ground and pound.

2. Gregor Gillespie $8,600

Gillespie fights out of Bellmore Kickboxing Academy in Long Island, New York. Training partners like Al Iaquinta and current WSOF feather weight champ Andre Harrsion are for sure helping Gillespie peak at the right time. This is his fight to lose, Holbrook is a good wrestler but Gillespie should be able to ride him out for the decision victory. Takedowns are the reason Gregor is a good play. DraftKings’ scoring system has been adjusted to show wrestlers some love. Solid striking will pave the way for Gregor to close the distance and land takedowns.

3. Desmond Green $7,400

Hometown boy making his UFC debut, though Green is not a rookie, over 20 MMA fights to his credit. He is taking on Josh Emmett, Team Alpha Male member and veteran in his own right. This is a toss up fight, Green has cardio issues and Emmett seems fragile at this stage in his career. A finish from either fighter is not likely, this one probably goes the way of decision. Green may not have enough to win but he can probably give you 30+ points in a loss.

4. Anthony Johnson $8,100

Daniel Cormier had a tough weight cut, at 38 years old he looked severely depleted stepping on the scale. The champ had to step off the scale say a prayer and step back on with his eyes closed. He did it folks, 205 on the button on his second try. Johnson weighed in at a comfortable 203 pounds. Back stage after the weigh in Cormier joked to Johnson this was his last time making 205. A joke, maybe not, he did not look good. I am looking for a finish and Johnson gives you a good chance for one. Cormier doesn’t step into the octagon tomorrow with enough to dominate Johnson for five rounds. This ends in a three-round stoppage. Johnson is the new champ at 205.

5. Miles Jury $9,400

After two tough losses to ranked opponents at 155 pounds Jury gets an easier fight this time around against De La Torre. Jury has power in his hands and looked the bigger fitter guy Friday. De La Torre has a lot of miles on him and suffered a first-round finish and knockout in his last three fights. Jury comes in the younger and better version of De La Torre. Similar records and skill sets, I see the younger hungrier fighter coming in to Buffalo and stopping De La Torre in the second.

6. Gegard Mousasi $8,300

The two 185 pound contenders faced off Friday and Gegard Mousasi didn’t look intimidated at all. Weidman is a massive middleweight but both men stood eye-to-eye. Mousasi has a clear advantage in the striking game. I am not convinced Chris Weidman took enough time off in between neck surgery and the brutal knockout he suffered against Yoel Romero. He comes back too soon against Mousasi and this fight could end early. Gegard has 40 more fights and about the same amount of knockout losses as Weidman. Chris Weidman’s famous chin doesn’t show up in this fight. Mousasi gets the finish and enters a title eliminator race.