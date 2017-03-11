UFC Fight Night 106 DraftKings Lineup

Here we go fight freaks with back-to-back UFC events. This event takes place in Fortaleza, Brazil on UFC Fight Pass and FS1. UFC 209 was a bit of a let down with the co-main event getting scrapped in the 11th hour because Khabib “The Eagle” pulled out last minute. The good news for this card is every fighter weighed in successfully and are ready to rock. This card boasts a variety of interesting fights and I will be putting together a DraftKings lineup that can hopefully maximize your tournament potential.

1. Jussier Da Silva “Formiga” $8,400

Formiga is the no. 3 ranked flyweight in the world. Three of his four losses have come to flyweight title challengers. This means he has only lost to elite fighters in his division. Ray Borg is ranked no. 8 but is not elite. A win here puts Formiga right there to challenge Demetrious Johnson for the title. There is too much on the line for Formiga to let this slip away in his home country. I don’t think he finishes Borg but will out work him on the feet and the ground to earn a decision victory. DraftKings may have priced Formiga a bit on the low side here making him a strong tournament play. Da Silva is a -154 favorite.

2. Kelvin Gastelum $9,500

Kelvin looked great against Tim Kennedy at 185 lbs. I don’t see anything changing in this fight against aging superstar Vitor Belfort. Belfort’s chin is suspect and ever since USADA has come onto the scene his physique looks like that of a 39-year-old. Gastelum should prove too much on the feet for Belfort and if the fight does go to the ground, Kelvin’s wrestling should dominate the BJJ of Vitor. Kelvin’s boxing and movement proves too much for the “Soldier of God”, this fight doesn’t make it out of the first round. Gastelum is a -333 favorite.

3. Rony Jason $8,100

Jason has 13 stoppage wins and eight have come by submission. His UFC record is not impressive (1-3) but I am going on potential in this one. Kennedy is 9-0 professionally, Jason has almost that many submission victories under his belt. The DraftKings price is right here for picking Jason. If he remembers to use his striking to get inside and work a takedown into a submission he can finish Kennedy. If he decides to try and knock out the Canadian, Jason will find himself in poor positions the whole night. I am going with the hometown Brazilian in this one with a decision win to kick off the night’s action. Jason is a slight -110 underdog.

4. Garreth McLellan “Soldier Boy” $7,100

Ok there is no reason to think McLellan is going to win this scrap. He is 1-3 in the UFC and will more than likely find himself out of the promotion after Saturday night. Garreth is the second cheapest fighter next to Belfort. He is a value play in order to fit the other fighters in this lineup. Remember, sometimes the long shot in your DraftKings lineup may be the fighter that puts you at the top of the heap if he can last the whole fight. The hope is that he can go the distance and avoid a knockout. McLellan is a +170 underdog.

5. Tim Means “Dirty Bird” $9,000

A matchup that had to get run back. Means was getting the better of “Cowboy” Oliveira before illegal knees brought the bout to a no-contest. The big advantage for Means comes by way of creativity inside the octagon. He can hurt Oliveira just about anywhere and he should be able to pickup right where he left off in the last fight. Cowboy Oliveira has cardio issues and will try to end this fight early. A strategy that plays right into the Dirty Bird’s hands. Look for elbows and knees to bust up Cowboy early and drain his energy. The second round should be the final round of this fight. Means by stoppage late second round. Tim Means is a -159 favorite.

6. Francisco Trinaldo “Massarandduba” $7,900

Trinaldo is on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC. His opponent Kevin Lee is a lightweight prospect. This will be a close, highly contested fight. Francisco has a devastating left hand and BJJ that is world class. The X factor in this fight could be that Kevin Lee might be looking past Trinaldo at higher ranked lightweight opponents, big mistake. Massarandduba is not to be taken lightly. Seven-fight win streaks are not easy, especially in the talent-rich 155 lbs. division. Francisco ignites the Brazilian fans with a third round stoppage of Lee in the FS1 prelim main event. This is my DraftKings power play, the upside is huge if Trinaldo can get the finish. Trinaldo is a +165 underdog.

I personally am looking forward to watching this card play out. Interesting matchups all of the card should make for an action packed enjoyable night of fights. I enter multiple DraftKings MMA lineups so this list of fighters should be used in tournament plays mostly. I recommend using this as a platform to tinker and create a unique lineup that can maximize winning potential. As always I am excited to see your lineup combinations and comments below.