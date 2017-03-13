UFC Fight Night 107 Main Card Analysis

Listen up fight freaks, we have another interesting card this weekend. UFC Fight Night Manuwa vs. Anderson takes us across the pond to London, England. The third event in three weeks, the UFC has packed this card with international talent for us to take in. There are a few fights to watch closely because they can offer some insight into the UFC rankings. The main card will begin at 5:30 pm EST on UFC Fight Pass.

These are some of the fights to pay close attention to; exciting fighters pack this card and finishes are the name of the game if you want to increase your momentum in the UFC. The most interesting fight, ranking wise, is the main event, a light heavyweight scrap between two fighters in the top ten. No. 4 Jimi Manuwa takes on no. 7 Corey Anderson, two brawlers that have knockout power. Manuwa has finished 88% of his fights in the UFC by TKO/KO. That makes Anderson’s 40% finish rate look pedestrian by comparison. Jimi the Poster Boy finished light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux in the second round. he is becoming an unstoppable force at light heavyweight. Anderson’s only losses have come to last weekend’s main event, Gian Villante and Mauricio Rua, two bruising light heavyweights. Don’t be surprised if this fight doesn’t go the distance.

The co-main event features two fighters who posses very different fighting styles in Alan Jouban and Gunnar Nelson. Welterweight is a talent stacked division in the UFC, Nelson is ranked no. 9 and Jouban is looking to snatch that ranking away from Nelson with a win in London, Saturday. Alan Jouban is a sniper on the feet, a southpaw with a laser guided left hand and kicks that have rocked opponents in the past. Jouban has had time now to develop his wrestling and ground game. He is going to need it when going up against Gunnar Nelson. Nelson has a suffocating top game and if he gets rocked by the male model early look for him to get a takedown and smother Jouban. If the fight stays on the feet Jouban can get a finish, if the fight goes to the ground Gunnar Nelson should be able to wrap up a choke. Styles make fights and this one looks to be a barn burner.

Brad “One Punch” Pickett will be having his farewell fight in London against Marlon Vera. The UFC did Pickett no favors when booking his final fight before retirement. Marlon Vera had a performance of the night bonus where he stopped Roman Salazar in 2015. This is tough to call because Pickett has looked slow and old in his last few fights. Vera should be able to spoil the final fight for One Punch if he brings his A game. This fight should play out on the feet, Vera has an over 80% takedown defense and both fighters absorb more strikes than they land. A sleeper fight of the night, prepare to see Pickett leave it all in the octagon against a game opponent. Pickett helped build the bantamweight division and it will be an honor to see his last MMA fight Saturday.

A fan favorite will kick off action for UFC Fight Night 107. England’s own Arnold “Almighty” Allen will square off against Makwan Amirkhani to begin main card action. Arnold Almighty, a young exciting Brit, is 2-0 for the UFC with a performance of the night bonus. Amirkhani is 3-0 in the UFC with a performance of the night bonus. Two evenly matched young prospects look to make a name for themselves in front of English fight fans. Almighty has the edge on the feet, his martial arts journey started at the age of 12 where Allen competed in the ABA (boxing) championships, winning the eastern counties championship with a KO. Makwan is a submission specialist and no slouch on the feet with one submission victory and one TKO in the UFC. Each fighter will try to use the other as a stepping stone to further their careers. Expect to see an all out war between these two featherweights.

The prelims will start 1:30 pm EST on UFC Fight Pass.

Joseph Duffy (16-2) vs. Reza Madadi (14-4)

Darren Stewart (7-0, 1NC) vs. Francimar Barroso (18-5, 1NC)

Daniel Omielanczuk (19-6-1, 1NC) vs. Timothy Johnson (10-3)

Marc Diakiese (11-0) vs. Teemu Packalen (8-1)

Tom Breese (10-1) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2)

Leon Edwards (12-3) vs. Vicente Luque (11-5-1)

Ian Entwistle (9-3) vs. Brett Johns (13-0)

Bradley Scott (11-4) vs. Scott Askham (14-3)

Lina Lansberg (6-1) vs. Lucie Pudilova (6-1