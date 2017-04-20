UFC Fight Night 108: Who To Watch

The UFC returns to action this Saturday at 6:30 PM ET live from Nashville, TN. There has ben a lot of talk about the main event of this card and what the UFC was thinking when they booked it. I will not go into that because the reasons are simple. In my opinion, the UFC is prepared to promote anyone attached to Conor Mcgregor at this point. Artem Lobov, visible friend and training partner of McGregor, has parlayed his friendship with the notorious one into a main event booking. The UFC is happy to oblige the two weight world champ anyway they can and showing love to members of McGregor’s camp is a good way to show their support of him. I am hoping Cub Swanson starches Lobov in the first round but that is just me.

Enough on that, despite the weak main event, there are some fighters on this card worth watching. The main card which airs on FS1 pits two exciting bantamweight fighters against each other. John “The Magician” Dodson squares off against knockout artist Eddie Wineland. Former WEC champion Eddie Wineland is coming off of two impressive knockout victories since coming back to the UFC. John Dodson is coming off of a tough split decision loss to John Lineker. This fight between two top ten bantamweights is interesting for a few reasons. Wineland is making what seems to be his last real run at a UFC championship. This a good test for him, if he can figure out the movement and timing of Dodson he can strike his way to victory. This is a big if because John Dodson is one of the more explosive 135-pounders in the division. Dodson has challenged 125-pound champion Demetrious Johnson twice for the strap and came up short both times. He is no stranger to big fights and both fighters will be hunting for the finish and that 50k bonus. If Wineland can finish Dodson look for the UFC to bump him into serious title contention. Wineland has a unique standup style and his knockouts are nothing short of spectacular. He is slated with a tough task in Dodson but it is now or never for Eddie Wineland and he knows that. Both fighters have multiple performance and knockout bonuses to their names. This fight is a potential fight of the night candidate, I recommend not missing this exciting scrap.

The second main card fight to watch is between two 170-pound fighters in Mike “Platinum” Perry and Jake Ellenberger. Perry burst onto the scene with three consecutive knockouts before falling to Alan Jouban. Jouban exposed the holes in Perry’s game and made him look pedestrian. Jake Ellenberger has split his last two fights alternating knockouts by inflicting one on Matt Brown and receiving one from Jorge Masvidal. Perry is pure standup while Jake is a wrestler/boxer. Styles make fights and if Perry can avoid the takedowns from Ellenberger he should be able to land the finishing blow. Ellenberger has over 40 fights and has recently shown a suspect chin. Ellenberger has power in his hands but that may not be enough to stop the young stout Perry. Don’t be surprised if Perry lands a knockout blow early in the first round. A loss here would knock Jake out of the top 15 rankings and out of the UFC into retirement. Tune into this one because we could see the last of a true veteran of the sport in Jake “The Juggernaut” Ellenberger.

The prelims on FS2 have an exciting matchup between two ranked flyweights in Brandon Moreno and Dustin Ortiz. Moreno, who may have one of the best nicknames in the UFC, “Assassin Baby,” is 2-0 since getting knocked out the TUF 25 Tournament of Champions. The underdog in both fights, Moreno has shown the bright lights have no effect on an Assassin Baby whatever the hell that is. A big 125-pound fighter, Moreno has a good gas tank and grappling that can keep him in most fights. Ortiz also has a world class gas tank so this should be a fun exciting scrap. Both fighters will be striking and scrambling on each other for three rounds. Ortiz has the experience here having only lost to the flyweight division’s elite. If you saw the Smolka vs. Elliott fight last week, this should be no different. I think Ortiz has the skills to win the fight but Moreno has shown he cannot be counted out. Hard to predict a winner here but I am excited to see how this one plays out.

Enjoy this card fight freaks as we are coming up on another three-week layoff before UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas, Texas.