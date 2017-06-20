UFC Fight Night 112 Chiesa vs. Lee

Ok fight freaks yours truly is back from vacation and ready to jump into this card in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The main event for this card is a bit of a reach. If the UFC wasn’t putting on 10 shows in 10 weeks, Chiesa vs. Lee would probably kick-off a main card, not headline one. That being said, this is still an interesting matchup that will catapult one of these fighters into a huge lightweight fight later in the year. Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa have done their part promoting this fight and after their press conference tussle, this fight has a decent buzz about it. The rest of the card leaves much to be desired but we will get into the fights that should not be missed this Sunday in OKC.

BJ Penn squares off against Dennis Siver to open the main card action. Penn suffered a stoppage loss to Yair Rodriguez where he looked old and slow. Siver’s last fight in the octagon was almost two years ago. This seems like the UFC’s idea of a legends fight. We are starting to see a trend where the UFC will sprinkle in fights with older well-known fighters that still have some name recognition. Should either of these guys still be fighting? Probably not but when you are driving on the highway and see a car crash do you not slow down to see? I thought not. Believe it or not, Siver is the betting favorite coming into the fight. Vegas doesn’t think much of Siver, they are simply going off of the brutal beating Penn took at the hands of young gun Yair Rodriguez when making these odds. Siver’s inactivity could spell trouble when stepping into the octagon against a hurt and angry B.J. Penn. This just may be a fight of the night candidate if both men can last longer than 7 1/2 minutes in there.

The UFC is giving former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks another crack at middleweight as he prepares to do battle with former ranked middleweight Tim Boetsch. This will be a tougher test for Hendricks, Boetsch is an actual middleweight unlike Johny’s last opponent, former welterweight Hector Lombard. Hendricks will be at a considerable size disadvantage in this fight and it will be interesting to see how he handles the Barbarian. It is possible Hendricks will be fighting for his UFC life and Tim Boetsch is a stiff test. Both men are solid strikers and wrestlers. It will be crucial for Hendricks to pick the right combination of punches and grappling. Will he look to trade with Boetsch or take him down and nullify the size and reach advantage? An intriguing puzzle for the former world champion trying to stay relevant in a new weight division.

UFC Fight Night 112 Main Event:

155 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee

185 lbs.: Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks

115 lbs.: Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish

205 lbs.: Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes

170 lbs.: Alex Garcia vs. Tim Means

145 lbs.: B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver

UFC Fight Night 112 Prelims

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch

115 lbs.: Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz

155 lbs.: Devin Powell vs. Darrell Horcher

UFC Fight Night 112 Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

145 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Michel Quinones

205 lbs.: Jeremy Kimball vs. Josh Stansbury

155 lbs.: Johnny Case vs. Tony Martin