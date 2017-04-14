UFC On Fox 24 DraftKings Lineup

Saturday afternoon, before Easter Sunday, the UFC will throw down in Kansas City. Back-to-back weeks fight freaks, the UFC is back in our lives. A strong lineup last weekend brought me 441.50 points. I am looking to build on this momentum and throw out another lineup that can help all you DraftKings players cash this weekend.

1. Tom Duquesnoy $9,300

The Fire Kid is making his UFC debut behind a large hype train. If you go back and look at his last two fights, both ended with finishes. Tom is a French MMA fighter with submission skills and peculiar knockout power. His opponent, Patrick Williams, is a powerful athletic fighter but this fight is tailor-made for Duquesnoy’s UFC debut party. I expect Duquesnoy to excel in the clinch where Williams is somewhat weak. Elbows and knees in the clinch should spell the end for Williams early on in this fight. Fire Kid by finish early in the second round. DraftKings rarely prices a debuting fighter this high if they don’t think he can perform as expected.

2. Tim Elliott $9,000

Tim Elliott is a large experienced flyweight coming off of a five-round decision loss to the champion Mighty Mouse. Elliott had a few impressive moments in that fight before DJ adapted and took over in the later rounds. Louis Smolka is coming off of back-to-back losses where he looked lost in the octagon. I am confident Elliott can throw enough unorthodox attacks at Smolka to throw him off his game and lock in a submission. Smolka will not have a height and reach advantage in this fight (which he doesn’t utilize anyway). Elliott’s experience and toughness will be too much for the young Smolka to get past. Tim Elliott dominates the grappling and ground work for most of this fight on his way to a decision win or late round stoppage.

3. Demetrious Johnson $9,800

The most expensive fighter on the DraftKings’ lineup and for good reason. The champ is looking to defend his title for a record-tying 10th time on Saturday. Arguably the most complete fighter in all weight classes, DJ has a tough test in Wilson Reis. Having said that, I don’t see DJ losing to Wilson. Reis has legit BJJ and his striking is no longer sub par. He has been dropped before and out wrestled on occasion. This looks to be one of those occasions. Demetrious Johnson should be able to get the best of Reis everywhere in the octagon while avoiding the submission skills of the Brazilian. Johnson is worth every penny as I predict a triple-digit scoring performance in this one. DJ wins by dominate decision.

4. Wilson Reis $6,400

There is no secret to this pick, Reis can go the distance with Mighty Mouse and rack up a decent amount of DraftKings fantasy points in the process. I think he can land a few takedowns, advance some positions and strike here and there over the course of five rounds. I predict a losing effort where Reis can get you 50+ points. The price of Demetrious Johnson and toughness of Reis makes for a good stack play here.

5. Michelle Waterson $8,000

The “Karate Hottie” is coming off of an impressive win against UFC darling Paige Van Zant. This fight showed that Waterson can out grapple and wrestle a bigger opponent. This is the key to her fight against Rose Namajunas, who will posses the height and reach advantage. A tough fight and coin toss between two surging straw-weight fighters. I think Waterson can nullify the reach advantage by clinching and grappling Namajunas for three rounds and get the victory. I am not totally confident but her price is good enough to make an educated guess on this one. Waterson by split decision.

6. Robert Whittaker $7,500

This is my sleeper pick for Saturday ladies and gentlemen. Whittaker is the underdog and for good reason. Vegas has placed Jacare Souza as a +200 favorite in at least 10 of his last fights. I think Whittaker can avoid the takedowns and punish Jacare on the feet. This is a big if because if Jacare gets you to the ground your night is done. The Australian fighter is coming in with no expectations and thunderous power in both hands. That is usually the recipe for an upset. Whittaker holds the speed and footwork advantage over Jacare. That may be enough to avoid takedowns and score with his superior boxing technique. I am going out on a limb but Whittaker is priced right and the potential for a huge upset is there.

Good luck this weekend fight freaks, as always I enter multiple lineups and recommend you do some research and try to find the winning combination. The UFC and Fox have produced some exciting cards and this one could top them all. Keep an eye out next week as I will be entering a lineup for the UFC Fight Night event in Nashville, TN.