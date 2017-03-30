Uncovering The Real 2017 Astros: What Other Previews Haven’t Told You

The country’s newsstands, now, are filled with sports magazines promising 2017 MLB Season Previews, none more august than the venerable Sports Illustrated. They’re the ones who predicted, in 2014, that the Houston Astros’ year would be this year.

In fact, last year, the magazine ranked the Astros #1, and predicted Houston would top the Chicago Cubs in the World Series. Well, SI earns kudos for getting one of the World Series participants correct!

SI isn’t alone in carrying a similar, seemingly “lazy” overview in putting forth a 2017 Astros Preview, but inasmuch as they’ve been (by their own admission) “all in on the Astros” for a few years, now, they’ll be our focus here.

The Caveat Banquet

We’ll work within the boundaries of the magazine itself, quoting from their pages. This year: “In predicting success for even the best baseball teams, there’s usually a caveat: If they stay healthy.” We’ll call that caveat #1.

And, from last year: Of their prediction that 2017 would be the year the Astros win it all, “It’s said past performance is not an indicator of future success, right?” That would be caveat #2.

Not All That In…Apparently

SI has the Astros topping the AL West with 91 wins in 2017, over the Texas Rangers’ 89. I’m listening….But, they predict the Boston Red Sox will leapfrog over the ‘Stros in the Division Series, then lose to the Indians in the ALCS, to set up a Cleveland/Dodgers World Series.

Rubber-Stamping Rotation Rhetoric

The Astros’ starting rotation could stand to hire a PR firm; their image stinks. Virtually every media outlet, whether online or ink-bearing paper, seems to be parroting the same tune, just as SI does here: “…But, it’s on the mound where (this) club needs a boost.” (p.88), and, “they must spend more prospect depth on a top-end hurler.” (p.89)

The mag does offer up a new name to the litany of hurlers other outlets have rumored to be Houston-bound: Atlanta’s Julio Teheran. Mad props to SI for not jumping on the Jose Quintana bandwagon, a wagon which, by now, is reaching ark-like proportions.

Myth: The Starting Rotation Is Lacking

The Astros’ starting rotation does not need to add a “top-end hurler” to compete, and certainly not at the outrageous cost of several promising prospects (as in the long-ballyhooed Quintana from the White Sox for Houston’s Joe Musgrove, Francis Martes, and Kyle Tucker).

Yes, there are “ifs,” and one or more of those “ifs” may throw a wrench into the works (see our two caveats above). A rotation injury, and/or non-production may reveal a need for bringing in a veteran arm. Plus, if the trade deadline looms, and GM Jeff Luhnow perceives the team isn’t where it needs to be in the standings, a change might be sought.

Sure, Dallas Keuchel will need a bounce-back year from his 2016 slump, which followed his AL Cy Young Award win in ’15. He’s already made some physical adjustments, and acknowledges he put too much pressure on himself last year.

Lance McCullers, Jr., too, will need to hope for an injury-free season (a concern for all major leaguers, whether they’ve been hurt in the past, or not). He’s made wind-up adjustments, and those might be enough to have him finally reach his potential. He did receive good medical news, in the offseason, that his killer curve is not the cause of any of his past shoulder and elbow issues.

For that matter, Charlie Morton, coming off last year’s torn hamstring, will also have to stay off the DL. He’s rocked his spring, tossing an encouraging 2-0/1.04 ERA in 17.1 innings, with 17 Ks and a 0.92 WHIP.

The media doesn’t dare project Morton as the needed “ace” the Astros have already acquired (as a free agent signee, with no prospects shipped).

Cleveland’s Corey Kluber (18-9, 3.14) won the Cy Young Award in ’14, slumped in ’15, and bounced back just fine last year. It can be done, and to suggest an immediate trade for a “proven ace” is necessary is a media knee-jerk reaction, and doesn’t factor in A) a player’s determination and work ethic B) a team’s limited budget, and C) a small market team’s needs to value its prospects to field a team, rather than accumulating them for trade fodder.

SI couldn’t know, at their press time, that starter Collin McHugh will likely begin the season on the DL, with arm fatigue issues. He’s worked out and pitched in a spring game recently, but is far behind the other starters.

Upon McHugh’s return, look for him to replace Fiers in the rotation, and not Musgrove, as many previews have posited. Musgrove has the stamina of youth, whose arsenal can withstand third at-bats by opposing batters. Fiers can be utilized more efficiently out of the bullpen.

Recently announced by manager A.J. Hinch is the Astros’ starting rotation, in the order of Keuchel and Mike Fiers book-ending the “3-M Corporation”: Keuchel, McCullers, Morton, Musgrove, and Fiers.

Giving us a peek at his potential last year, Musgrove will earn the nickname “Moose” this year. Defensive end-like at 6’5″ and 265 pounds, Musgrove has the gritty determination, dogged work ethic, and the talent to break out in ’17. McHugh’s unfortunate setback will be the sun-drenched forest clearing for the Moose who, last year, rookied a 4-4 record, 4.06 ERA, and 55 Ks in his 62 IP (10 starts).

McHugh stayed back in Florida, while the rest of the team returned to Houston late Wednesday. He’ll pitch in a simulated game Saturday, April 1. He’ll aim for 5 innings or 75 pitches, before flying back in time for Minute Maid Park’s Opening Day festivities Monday (sans the grassy lump that was Tal’s Hill, excavated in the winter, replaced by fan-friendly activities and restaurants).

Pawing the Turf: The Bullpen

The relievers remain virtually unchanged from last year. Lefty Tony Sipp is another pitcher in need of a production bounce-back. If Houston struck out, in any way, in the offseason, it was in not landing another lefty reliever.

Besides Sipp, the Houston bullpen will comprise of Ken Giles, Luke Gregerson, Will Harris, long relievers Chris Devenski and Brad Peacock, Michael Feliz, and either James Hoyt or Jandel Gustave.

Tough against left-handed bats (a plus with just Sipp in the ‘pen), the right-handed Hoyt has turned in a 2.89 spring ERA, with 11 Ks in his 9.1 IP.

Another righty, Gustave pitched 9 innings to a 2.00 ERA, with 11 Ks. With near-identical spring numbers, I’m betting Hinch will choose the 30-year-old Hoyt (6’6″, 230 lbs) over the 24-year-old Gustave (6’2″, 210 lbs), although the latter will certainly see time in Houston at some point in ’17.

He came in fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in ’16, and it would be fair to say Devenski had his break-out year. Groomed as a starter on the farm, he found his Astro niche as a long reliever, and easily has the stuff and the stamina to do just that. Another “grinder,” Devo can also be called to dinner by yelling “Dragon.”

Peacock, out of minor league options, joins Devo as a long reliever.

The Starting Lineup

Even a passing fan knows enough about Hinch to know that he’s a fan of lineup flexibility, “lengthening the lineup,” and pitcher/hitter matchups. So, while he’s announced the Opening Day lineup, bank this: It’ll be different the next day…and the next, until he doubtlessly racks up several dozen different orders by year’s end.

“Performance is going to matter to some extent,” Hinch explained this week, “but as I’ve shown in my two years here, I don’t mind mixing the order and messing with it. No matter who I go with on Monday, I’ll have three above-average Major League players.”

On Monday, April 3, for their home opener against Seattle, you’ll find George Springer leading off (CF), followed by 3B Alex Bregman (SI has Altuve batting second, with Bregman 6th), 2B Jose Altuve, SS Carlos Correa, Carlos Beltrán, RF Josh Reddick, 1B Yulieski Gurriel, Evan Gattis, and Nori Aoki. Hinch will decide by Monday if he’ll DH Beltran and play Aoki in LF, or play Beltrán in left and DH Gattis.

Hinch: “Hitting at the bottom of this order is no slight or no disrespect. There’s going to be any number of guys that hit down there that have never done it before or aren’t used to it, but on this particular team that’s what’s going to be asked of them.”

Springer And a Miss

In the “Enemy Lines, A Rival Scout Sizes Up Houston” section of the SI Preview, this anonymous scout sends a bit of a cheap shot Springer’s way: “Springer is an enigma. The talent is off the charts, but he’s also a 180-strikeout guy. If he cuts down on them, he’s Mike Cameron–a nice power-speed combination.”

To be fair, Springer only touched 178 in the total K column in ’16 (his first full season minus injuries, with 744 PAs, for a 24% K percentage). Cameron (father of Houston farmhand, Daz Cameron) had just two fewer in 2002 (in 104 fewer PAs, for a 28% K rate), and came close again, in 2007, with 160 Ks (in 651 PAs, 25%).

Sure, Springer could stand to lower his strikeout total (who couldn’t?), but using Mr. Scout’s example of Mike Cameron, and his two highest strikeout years, Springer still comes out ahead in the strikeout percentage column. If Cameron were still playing, perhaps we could alter the scout’s statement to, “If Cameron cuts down on his strikeouts, he’s George Springer–a nice power-speed combination.”

As for the right-hand hitting Bregman, he hits righties well (.269 BA, .813 OPS), and offers this rationale for his spot in the order (besides a .284 BA, last year, hitting second): “I feel really good in the box when I get an AB in the first inning. I feel like it just starts the day the right way. When I get that AB in the first inning, I feel good and I think that helped a lot (when he was moved there last year) and it showed a lot of confidence (Hinch) had in me, and it really gave me some confidence, as well.”

By the way, Bregman turned 23 Thursday, and he shared that birthday with teammate OF Jake Marisnick, who reached 26.

MVP: Altuve or Correa?

Getting back to our mystery scout, he correctly opines that “Beltrán, with the leadership he offers to a young team that needs it, is a perfect fit. This is one more reason why Correa could be the MVP this year.”

Having come in third in the AL MVP voting in ’16, reigning batting champ, Altuve, might actually have his year in ’17. While Correa may have a break-out year that garners some MVP votes, I’d be more willing to zero in on 2018 as the season Correa puts it all together.

X-Factor, Thy Name Is Beltrán

Don’t underestimate what Beltrán will bring to the team, and it won’t matter if he hits .000 or 1.000. Like a Brady, Manning, or Montana on a football field, Beltrán is like having an on-field manager, and will be an invaluable, relatable presence on the bench. He could hit .250 with 10 home runs, and the intangibles Beltrán provides by year’s end, especially with a pennant run, could be enough to earn him a team MVP.

Plus, he loved being an Astro the last half of 2004, and he was such a fan favorite, they booed him mercilessly on each of his successive visits since, as a Met, Giant, Card, Yankee, and (especially) Ranger. Listen for his ovation Monday night; it might just blow the roof off the sucker (open or closed). Welcome back, CB.

X-Factor 2.0, Thy Name Is Yuli

Signed last year as an international free agent out of his native Cuba, where he was a decade-long face of baseball in that country, Yulieski Gurriel struggled a bit out of the gate. Part of his early struggle was getting used to a new everything (country, team, level of competition, pizza and barbeque).

He is no longer “big man on campus,” and his relaxed attack, then, should result in a spray of extra-base hits, and around 15 big flies. Not used to the daily grind in Cuban play, his stamina should be better this year, plus Hinch has several options at both 1B and DH to help stretch out Yuli’s season, keeping fatigue at a minimum.

The Wind-Up

It gets real on Monday, and previews and prognostications will give way to the play on the field; and, someone will finally throw out the first pitch.

Thankfully, that ball won’t be made of crystal.