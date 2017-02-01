- Urban Meyer And Ohio State Reloads In 2017 Recruiting Class
- Updated: February 1, 2017
Once again, Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated on National Signing Day. Due to early enrollments, the Buckeyes had nine players on campus before signing day. The rest of the freshmen class signed early, keeping the Buckeyes on top of the Big Ten. According to many services, the Buckeyes have the No. 2 recruiting class in college football.
Linebacker Peter Werner is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN. He was the first player to sign the letter of intent. Werner committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in March of 2016. However, the Buckeyes felt the change of direction during the season. Eleven Warriors details Werner’s decision to join the Buckeyes’ program.
Extremely excited to commit to The Ohio State University! pic.twitter.com/RausvmV6HR
— Pete Werner (@petewerner23) December 11, 2016
The Buckeyes added seven players prior to 8:30 am Wednesday. In addition to Werner, the Buckeyes received signatures from three more defensive players. Defensive back Amir Riep was the second recruit to sign. They also added a pair of defensive linemen, Chase Young and Derron Cage.
This class is outstanding back to front, but to me you win up front and the singing of Wyatt Davis and Chase Young has me fired up.
— jbook™ (@jbook37) February 1, 2017
The Buckeyes added another key piece to the 2017 recruiting class a few minutes ago. Offensive lineman Thayer Munford signed his letter of intent, securing another homegrown product from the state of Ohio.
In all, the Buckeyes have seven high profile recruits from Ohio. They also have recruits from seven other states, including Florida and Texas. Currently, the Buckeyes have received five players from Texas and four players from Florida. Are there more out of state players on their way to Ohio State?
Ohio State Buckeyes 2017 Recruiting Class
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown/High School
|Time
|Wyatt Davis
|OL
|6-4
|310
|Bellflower, California / St. John Bosco
|10:09 AM
|Haskell Garrett
|DT
|6-2
|286
|Las Vegas, Nevada / Bishop Gorman
|10:07 AM
|Ellijah Gardiner
|WR
|6-4
|200
|Kemp, Texas / Kemp
|8:14 AM
|Jerron Cage
|DT
|6-3
|280
|Cincinnati, Ohio / Winton Woods
|8:07 AM
|Chase Young
|DE
|6-5
|240
|Hyattsville, Maryland / DeMatha Catholic
|8:06 AM
|Jaylen Harris
|WR
|6-5
|205
|Cleveland, Ohio / Cleveland Heights
|7:33 AM
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|6-4
|202
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida / St. Thomas Aquinas
|7:13 AM
|Amir Riep
|CB
|5-11
|183
|Cincinnati, Ohio / Colerain
|7:13 AM
|Pete Werner
|LB
|6-3
|215
|Indianapolis, Indiana / Cathedral
|7:08 AM
|Baron Browning
|LB
|6-4
|230
|Fort Worth, Texas / Kennedale
|Early Enrollee
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|5-10
|199
|La Grange, Texas / La Grange
|Early Enrollee
|Tate Martell
|QB
|5-10
|203
|Las Vegas, Nevada / Bishop Gorman
|Early Enrollee
|Josh Myers
|OL
|6-6
|306
|Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg
|Early Enrollee
|Jeffrey Okudah
|CB
|6-1
|190
|Grand Prairie, Texas / South Grand Prairie
|Early Enrollee
|Isaiah Pryor
|SAF
|6-2
|195
|Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy
|Early Enrollee
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|6-0
|183
|Missouri City, Texas / Blinn College
|Signed
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|6-2
|175
|Jacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy
|Early Enrollee
|Brendon White
|ATH
|6-2
|200
|Powell, Ohio / Olentangy Liberty
|Early Enrollee
|Marcus Williamson
|CB
|5-10
|180
|Westerville, Ohio / IMG Academy
|Early Enrollee
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
