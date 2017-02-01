Urban Meyer And Ohio State Reloads In 2017 Recruiting Class

The Runner Sports
Once again, Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated on National Signing Day. Due to early enrollments, the Buckeyes had nine players on campus before signing day. The rest of the freshmen class signed early, keeping the Buckeyes on top of the Big Ten. According to many services, the Buckeyes have the No. 2 recruiting class in college football.

Linebacker Peter Werner is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN. He was the first player to sign the letter of intent. Werner committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in March of 2016. However, the Buckeyes felt the change of direction during the season. Eleven Warriors details Werner’s decision to join the Buckeyes’ program.

The Buckeyes added seven players prior to 8:30 am Wednesday. In addition to Werner, the Buckeyes received signatures from three more defensive players. Defensive back Amir Riep was the second recruit to sign. They also added a pair of defensive linemen, Chase Young and Derron Cage.

The Buckeyes added another key piece to the 2017 recruiting class a few minutes ago. Offensive lineman Thayer Munford signed his letter of intent, securing another homegrown product from the state of Ohio.

In all, the Buckeyes have seven high profile recruits from Ohio. They also have recruits from seven other states, including Florida and Texas. Currently, the Buckeyes have received five players from Texas and four players from Florida. Are there more out of state players on their way to Ohio State?

Ohio State Buckeyes 2017 Recruiting Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School Time
Wyatt Davis OL 6-4 310 Bellflower, California / St. John Bosco 10:09 AM
Haskell Garrett DT 6-2 286 Las Vegas, Nevada / Bishop Gorman 10:07 AM
Ellijah Gardiner WR 6-4 200 Kemp, Texas / Kemp 8:14 AM
Jerron Cage DT 6-3 280 Cincinnati, Ohio / Winton Woods 8:07 AM
Chase Young DE 6-5 240 Hyattsville, Maryland / DeMatha Catholic 8:06 AM
Jaylen Harris WR 6-5 205 Cleveland, Ohio / Cleveland Heights 7:33 AM
Trevon Grimes WR 6-4 202 Fort Lauderdale, Florida / St. Thomas Aquinas 7:13 AM
Amir Riep CB 5-11 183 Cincinnati, Ohio / Colerain 7:13 AM
Pete Werner LB 6-3 215 Indianapolis, Indiana / Cathedral 7:08 AM
Baron Browning LB 6-4 230 Fort Worth, Texas / Kennedale Early Enrollee
J.K. Dobbins RB 5-10 199 La Grange, Texas / La Grange Early Enrollee
Tate Martell QB 5-10 203 Las Vegas, Nevada / Bishop Gorman Early Enrollee
Josh Myers OL 6-6 306 Miamisburg, Ohio / Miamisburg Early Enrollee
Jeffrey Okudah CB 6-1 190 Grand Prairie, Texas / South Grand Prairie Early Enrollee
Isaiah Pryor SAF 6-2 195 Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy Early Enrollee
Kendall Sheffield CB 6-0 183 Missouri City, Texas / Blinn College Signed
Shaun Wade CB 6-2 175 Jacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy Early Enrollee
Brendon White ATH 6-2 200 Powell, Ohio / Olentangy Liberty Early Enrollee
Marcus Williamson CB 5-10 180 Westerville, Ohio / IMG Academy  Early Enrollee
