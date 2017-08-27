US Open Women’s Preview: Who Will Take Number One?

Although Karolina Pliskova kept the top spot before the US Open, the other players in the top eight have a chance to take it from her when the last Grand Slam concludes as the field looks wide open. With so many possible scenarios that end with a new No. 1 after the US Open, let’s see where the contenders are placed, and who has some tough opening matches.

Top Half:

Pliskova has a nice draw to get some early confidence that will keep her in good stead as the tournament continues. The world No. 1 opens against Magda Linette, whom she has a 4-1 head-to-head record against. Pliskova’s first formidable match could be 27th seed Zhang Shuai. Fourteenth seed Kristina Mladenovic could be a challenge, but Mladenovic has not played well since her inspired run at the French Open; the 14th seed is on a three-match losing streak. Pliskova’s toughest opponent would be 2004 champion and 8th seed Svetlana Kuznetsova. Kuznetsova has been underrated this season, but should be praised for her ability to get back into the top 10 and reach the second week at every Grand Slam this year, so far.

Agnieszka Radwanska, the 10th seed, is also in this section of the draw. Radwanska has been to the fourth round five times, but power players thrive on the quick hard courts at the US Open and are able to out-hit the 10th seed. Pliskova should be able to get through, possibly in three sets, to the semifinals.

Elina Svitolina, the 4th seed, was not given an easy draw with recent Connecticut Open champion and 25th seed Daria Gavrilova put here. It gets even tougher for Svitolina as 15th seed and outside chance for the title, Madison Keys could be waiting. Keys has the big serve and groundstrokes to take her far at any Grand Slam, but has not quite fine tuned her control. However, look for Keys to make her first US Open semifinal.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber also looms in Svitolina’s section of the draw, but could very well be taken out in the first round by Naomi Osaka. Osaka’s results are always better at Grand Slams than regular tournaments. With Kerber’s confidence not up to par yet, this could be the perfect opportunity for Osaka to make the second week of a Grand Slam. Reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko could also shake things up like she did at Roland-Garros.

Bottom Half:

The bottom half put 5th seed Caroline Wozniacki and 3rd seed Garbine Muguruza in the same section. Wozniacki is a two-time finalist and used the US Open last year to catapult herself back up the rankings. The 5th seed could go out in the second round, though, to 2014 semifinalist Ekaterina Makarova.

Ninth seed Venus Williams has had a renaissance season, getting to the Australian Open and Wimbledon final. Why count her out of the U.S. Open? Muguruza might be why. Although the reigning Wimbledon champion has 13th seed Kvitova in her section. Kvitova is a two-time Grand Slam winner, so she knows how to play her way into form and dig out of tough situations. The quick courts play in both Muguruza and Kvitova’s favor, but by then Kvitova’s fitness might be lagging too much to keep up with a top three player. Muguruza and Williams will most likely recreate the Wimbledon final, but with the American crowd on her side, Williams should get through in three sets.

At the very bottom, 7th seed Konta opens against Aleksandra Krunic, a scrappy, petite player, who has actually been to the fourth round at the US Open, back in 2014. The 30th seed Julia Goerges could pose a threat with wins over Radwanska and Svitolina this summer. Goerges leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Konta.

Dominika Cibulkova is the 11th seed, but in that part of the draw, you also have 2016 quarterfinalist, 21st seed Ana Konjuh and the resurgent Sloane Stephens. Stephens returned this summer from injury and went on a tear at the premier level events in Toronto and Cincinnati. Making the semifinals at both events, Stephens also claimed victories over Kerber, Kvitova (twice), Makarova, Goerges, and Safarova (twice).

Second seed Simona Halep will start against wildcard entry Maria Sharapova. This match could go either way, but Halep has to be the favorite given her consistent season and Sharapova’s injury absence for three weeks.

There is also Times Babos, a hard-hitting player from Hungary, and 22nd seed Peng Shuai, who got to the semifinals here in 2014.

Another wide open Grand Slam, ripe for the picking. A new number one will be revealed at the conclusion of the tournament, and maybe a first-time Grand Slam winner as well. Tune in Monday for first round action at the US Open.

Picks:

Venus Williams Garbine Muguruza Karoline Pliskova Outside chance: Maria Sharapova/ Madison Keys