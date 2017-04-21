USA Club Rugby Profiles- Zach Fenoglio: Glendale Raptors Men’s Elite Captain, Eagle #435

Meet Zach Fenoglio, USA Eagle #435 is numero uno in Glendale as captain of the Glendale Raptors, one of nine teams currently forming Major League Rugby set to kick off next season. I had a chance to talk to Zach, a football convert during high school, about playing rugby in Glendale and for the Raptors.

Jason Graves (JG): Tell me a bit about yourself, what do you want folks to know about Zach Fenoglio?

Zach Fenoglio (ZF): Proud born and raised in Denver. Went to high school here at Regis Jesuit before going to college at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. I love Colorado and am blessed to have my family close by. I am happily married to my best friend.

JG: What got you started playing rugby?

ZF: I was looking for something to do during the football offseason and a couple of friends of mine convinced me to come out and play on my high school team.

JG: How did your relationship with the Raptors begin?

ZF: I actually grew up on the other side of Colorado Blvd and was good family friends with the old Mayor of Glendale that helped build the stadium so I was always a fan of the program from the very beginning. I was good friends with a lot of the original players and coaches so when I moved back from California after school there was no question where I wanted to play.

JG: How do you get involved with Raptors Academy and the development of the U20 program, if at all?

ZF: I have worked and coached with the youth program at Glendale for years through various camps and after school programs.

JG: As Captain, what’s your leadership style on and off the pitch?

ZF: We have a lot of great leaders at Glendale so it makes my job very easy. There are so many guys that take the reins at times and it’s great to hear things from different voices and not the same one over and over. It’s an honor to be captain of this team. My goal is always to encourage all of us to be at our best while enjoying ourselves and getting the best outcome.

JG: Describe a Saturday morning for the Glendale Captain before a match?

ZF: I like to get a good night sleep but still usually wake up relatively early in the morning. I like to have a big breakfast, usually an omelet and some toast. I’ll then relax and reflect on the game and whatever specific preparations we have for the game. We usually have a “primer” workout 4-5 hours before the game where I get a good stretch and warmup in and then a bit of work rate to get the blood flowing. Then it’s off to the stadium and game time with some pump up music and chatting with the boys.

JG: What’s it feel like to run out onto the pitch at Infinity Park?

ZF: It’s electric. There’s truly nothing like it in the country. Still can’t believe I get to play in the amazing stadium each home game.

JG: How much are you looking forward to next season knowing there will be a MLR logo on your kit?

ZF: I think we are all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new competition. It should be a massive step for rugby in this country and I know we are all excited at the opportunity to be involved.

JG: Who is the best player you’ve ever played with…and against?

ZF: Best player I’ve ever played with would have to be Samu Manoa. He’s a man amongst boys and I truly believe he can start on any team for any country. Truly a class player. Best player I’ve ever played against would be Bryan Habana with South Africa or Nemani Nadolo of Fiji.

As an aside I would like to state, for the record, I couldn’t agree with Zach more; if you are a true rugby fan you must check out a Top 14 stream on ESPN3 of Toulon to watch Eagle #419 Samu Manoa and Montpellier’s massive winger Nemani Nadolo. You will not believe the things they can do, truly men among boys. Winger Bryan Habana was once labeled the fastest man in rugby and at 33 he still plays sevens and can outpace most. You can watch him alongside Samu playing for Toulon. Back to the interview.

JG: Rivalries are important to sports; who is the one hooker out there you love to hate packing down against?

ZF: Back when I was playing with USA I always loved playing against Ray Barkwill with Canada. He and I always had a good time going against each other.

JG: Several leagues around the globe have those teams everyone looks forward to playing (Southern Kings, Treviso, Bristol, etc); do you see an issue with competitive balance in the MLR or is that just a part of league growth?

ZF: I think when any league starts up there will be growing pains but the important thing is to get a solid platform to build off of and keep the league moving forward. The rest will fall into play.

JG: Who has been your rugby mentor at Glendale?

ZF: Mose Timoteo. He was, is, and always will be a class player. He’s taught me so much about the game and how to be a good leader. It’s an honor to have played next to him.

Mose Timoteo is an American Samoan-born former Eagle scrum-half with 32 caps and at 40 is the current Captain of the Classic Eagles.

JG: Who has been your career rugby mentor?

ZF: I’ve been so blessed to have had the support and guidance of so many people throughout my career. From my high school and college coaches to my club and national team coaches, I’ve been blessed. David Williams and Robbie Dawe have been huge supporters along the way.

JG: Do you model your game after anyone in particular?

ZF: I’ve always looked up to players like Stephen Moore, Keven Mealamu, and Rory Best. I have tried to take pieces of each of their games and Implement it in mine. How good I’ve done at it I’m not so sure!

Zach laughed at the last comment but I’m sure Glendale coaches, players, and fans will attest…you’ve done a great job at it. At hooker, he plays like a flanker with power and pace for a big man. He’s a dominating try scorer and formidable defender; in a maul, he’ll power over you, in space a defender might get trucked. If you’re familiar with Moore, Mealamu, and Best, you can see aspects of their game in Fenoglio’s.

JG: In the gym, who is the beast?

ZF: Chad London’s chest gives me nightmares.

JG: In the gym, who is the boast?

ZF: Will Maggie. Don’t let those huge calves fool you.

JG: Staying in the Glendale family; the WPL doesn’t get enough recognition because…why?

ZF: I think it’s an unfortunate reality in many women’s sports. They truly deserve a lot more recognition and support. They are a great team and have built an amazing program and culture that has produced many great players and wins over the years. I think it has gotten better and I hope it only continues to do so!

JG: When your rugby career is over people will say, “Zach Fenoglio was (fill in the blank)”

ZF: A hard worker around the field…. with great hair.

JG: What’s the plan after rugby, coaching, broadcasting?

ZF: One of my good friends from rugby, Shawn Pittman, told me early on that the knowledge of the game we’ve been lucky to learn is only as good as who we pass it on. I’ve already been lucky enough to get some coaching in when I was a teacher at Regis Jesuit, I truly loved that. I’ve also coached at many camps and run a Nike camp over the summer at CU. Definitely want to keep coaching moving on. Additionally, I would like to give commentating a go for sure. I have spoken to a few people about it and hope to start moving that way after I hang up the boots.

JG: Thank you so much for your time Zach, I truly appreciate it. Good luck the rest of the season.

ZF: Thanks for the interview and thank you for your service! Truly blessed to have men and women like you keeping our country safe.

You can catch Zach and the Glendale Raptors via Infinity Park’s broadcast stream during home games and you can follow any of the match action by Glendale’s twitter feed.

Keep a look out for future articles like this as I profile players, coaches, and clubs from the MLR, the Women’s Premier League, and the full spectrum of USA Rugby Competitive Region divisions as The Runner Sports continues to be your stop for USA Club Rugby news.