Club Spotlight : Cincinnati Wolfhounds

Midwest Division 1: 6W-0D-3L / 5th place

The Cincinnati Rugby Football Club, known as the Wolfhounds, fields USA sanctioned non-professional players in men’s Division I. Founded in 1974, the team has competed in 17 Midwest Championships and four national championship sweet 16 tournaments. Their best finish was 4th in the nation back in 2007; they finished 5th in 2005 as well. The organization’s aim is to compete at the highest level while promoting the sport and player development in Cincinnati. The current high school program in the city was created, in large part, as a result of the Wolfhounds’ influence and efforts.

Most likely known player is USA Eagle #246 lock Luke Gross, who earned 62 caps between 1996 and 2003 is among the all-time leaders for the Eagles.

Major League Rugby Club Report :

Austin Huns: Austin Huns Elite defeated the Dallas Harlequins 89-5 at Huns field. After a first half plagued by mistakes and penalties, the Huns went into the locker room 27-5. Working on the basics of passing, catching, and communication, the Huns imposed their will on the Harlequins. Eagle #489 Hanco Germishuys hammered in 4 tries on the day. After the match I asked Hanco “The Hammer” about his 4-try performance. “It was great to have 4 tries but I couldn’t do it with out my team they set me up every single time and I just walked the ball over the try zone.”

Coming back from Eagles camp and the Americas Rugby Championship I wondered how that impacted his play, to his response, “I was way more in shape and that just pushed me to work harder on the field and to motivate my teammates to keep going so we can finish strong at the end of the day.”

On his team’s performance, Hanco said, “The team did really well and finished strong together.”

Other future MLR club scores :

Kansas City Blues: 15-22 loss to Cincinnati Wolfhounds

Chicago Lions: 49-9 over New Orleans

New Orleans Rugby: Lost 9-49 to Chicago

Seattle Saracens: 36-5 over Capilano Rugby of the BC Union.

Glendale Raptors: Did not play

Rugby Utah: Did not play

The Runner Sports Elite Club Rankings :

1. Glendale Raptors

2. Seattle Saracens

3. Austin Huns

4. Chicago Lions

5. Kansas City

6. Rugby Utah

7. New Orleans

Pacific North: In DI play:

In the match of the week, Snake River jumped out to a 13-0 lead off the leg of fullback Eric Zwiefelhofer and ORSU penalties. An ORSU converted try and penalty kick by Zwiefelhofer’s opposing number Tyler Thompson tightened the contest at 13-10 going into the half.

The second half was a back and forth down to the wire thriller of a match. One minute into the second half Thompson leveled the score at 13. The score changed hands seven times in the last 40 minutes with ORSU’s winger Nathan Kimmel scoring what would be the winning try at the 76th minute; ORSU taking the match 36-33 and staying atop the table at 7W-0D-1L.

Olympic vs Santa Rosa 49-21

Life West vs Sacramento 75-12

Bend vs Portland 22-26

Pacific South:

San Diego vs OMBAC 18-25

Tempe vs Belmont Shore 12-67

Mid-Atlantic:

Norfolk Blues vs Pittsburgh Harlequins 33-38

Southern: Top level DII scores:

Jacksonville Rugby vs Miami Rugby 64-40

Orlando Rugby vs Miami Tridents 12-27

Ft Lauderdale Rugby vs Boca Raton Buccaneers 17-54

Tampa Bay Krewe vs Naples Hammerheads 43-21

Atlanta Old White vs Atlanta Renegades 20-12

Frontier: Top level DII scores

Kansas City D2 vs Omaha 48-21

Red River: See Austin Huns write-up above

Midwest: See Kansas City write-up above

Atlantic North: No scheduled matches