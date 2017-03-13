USA Men’s Club Rugby Report

As the Spring Season gets underway for many of the USA Rugby Competitive Regions (CR), this past weekend was a busy one for the rugby nation. From coast to coast, The Runner Sports covers the USA Rugby Men’s Competitive Regions.

Pacific North CR : In DI play:

For those curious about former Eagle, former Glasgow Warrior, and Sacramento Express breakout player Haupeakui Langilangi, he is currently playing for SFGG Rhinos. The PRO Rugby success story turned mysterious departure from Glasgow was wearing the #21 this past weekend against Olympic Club. In his third match for the Rhinos Langilangi substituted in for blindside flanker Opeti Okusi at the 55-minute mark. SFGG defeated Olympic Club 29-5

Other DI scores this past weekend: Snake River bit the Bend Roughriders 23-22, Portland Pigs took down Valley Kangaroos 36-18, and Oregon Sports Union got splashed by Eastside Tsunami 23-24.

Pacific South CR : Pac South had three DI matches: Tempe Old Devils got buried by Santa Monica Dolphins 24-52, Pasadena Rugby lost to San Diego Old Aztecs 14-34, and OMBAC annihilated Los Angels Rugby 90-0 as winger Tim Stanfill had a monster game scoring 4 tries slotting 3 of his own conversions.

Frontier CR : The Frontier’s top division (DII) only had two matches this past weekend, both in the Rocky Mountain Union: Glendale Raptors D2 turned Boulder Rugby to rubble 63-5 and Denver Barbarians D2 pillaged Denver Harlequins 48-0.

Red River CR: In the only DI match for the Red River the Austin Blacks rampaged over Houston Athletic 41-14. Inside center Adam Armstrong had a well-rounded match with 1 try, 3 conversions, and a penalty kick.

Midwest CR : There were no games in the Midwest DI this week.

Southern CR : In the top DII level of the Southern, five matches were played but not all the scores have been reported. Okapi Wanderers hooked Naples Hammerheads 0-10, the Birmingham Vulcans rumbled over Jackson Rugby 41-7. Matches where scores are not reported yet are Baton Rouge Rugby vs Memphis Blues, Nashville Rugby vs Hopkinsville Headhunters, and Ft. Lauderdale Rugby vs Jacksonville Rugby.

Mid-Atlantic CR and Atlantic North CR have not started their Spring 2017 schedules.

Next week will be marked by several intriguing matchups but none bigger than in the Pacific North as Pacific Northwest table toppers Oregon Sports Union visit second place Snake River.