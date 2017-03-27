USA Men’s Club Rugby Report: Glendale Avoids Upset, NCRFU Playoffs Kickoff 

As the Northern California Rugby Football Union (NCRFU) playoffs get underway, other postseason positions are still being decided and we’ve got the Elite, DI, and key DII scores you’re looking for. From across this rugby nation, The Runner Sports covers USA Rugby Men’s Competitive Regions (CR) like no other.

Major League Rugby Club Report :

Glendale Raptors: In the battle of club and college, the Raptors visited BYU facing their stiffest challenge of the season against a very experienced and skilled Cougars squad. The match played in the wind and rain highlighted the skill present in both competitions. As Glendale took an early and seemingly commanding lead at 12-24; a BYU charge-down followed by a Tua Laei try gave the Cougars new life. BYU clawed their way back into the contest trailing only 22-29 at the half.

As the second 40 got underway the Raptors attempted to impose their will on BYU as Glendale had done so easily in past matches but BYU held and pushed back. Every time it appeared the Raptors had put the match away BYU stormed back. Leading by 14, the Raptors seemed unable to stop the BYU late attack. Trailing 27-41 with 9 minutes remaining, the Cougars scored two quick tries but when the first conversion attempt by BYU outside center Calvin Whiting crossed the face of the posts the Raptors win was sealed 39-41.

Glendale winger Dustin Croy and Cougars inside center Tua Laei stood out on defense and in attack making several big tackles and scoring two tries a piece for their squads. You can watch the BYU match broadcast via YouTube.

Seattle Saracens: It may not be 9th century Europe but Vikings once again invaded the home of the Saracens as Seattle hosted the University of Victoria in BC Rugby Union play. Seattle turned away the Vikings invasion in a high scoring match, the outcome uncertain for the majority of the contest. In the end, Seattle outlasted the Vikings 45-32 at Magnuson Park. You can view the Saracens vs Vikings match, without commentary, via YouTube.

Kansas City Blues: Chicago Griffins hosted the Blues who went home happy after a 58-38 victory.

Chicago Lions: Lions traveled to Columbus and dropped a close one to the home side in the final minutes 31-29.

Rugby Utah: Did not play; next match April 1 vs Austin

Austin Huns: Did not play; next match April 1 vs Rugby Utah

New Orleans Rugby: Did not play; next match TBD

TRS Elite Club Top 10 : The criteria for making this list is simple; these clubs play at a level above D1 (such as the ARP) or have identified intent to participate in the future MLR. These rankings are based off absolutely no scientific method whatsoever other than observation and plain old fashioned guess-work but stay tuned for something truly legitimate in the future. Until then…argue away.

1. Glendale Raptors: 5W-0D-0L

2. New York Athletic: 8-0-0 (season complete)

2. Seattle Saracens: 2-0-3

3. Austin Huns: 3-0-1

5. Old Blue: 6-0-2 (season complete)

6. Kansas City Blues: 7-0-5

7. Chicago Lions: 7-0-4

8. Mystic River: 4-0-4 (season complete)

9. New Orleans: 0-0-4

10. Rugby Utah: 0-0-2

Pacific North CR : Top level DI…

Northern California RFU Playoffs :

San Francisco Golden Gate (SFGG) and Life West will face off next week after dispatching Olympic and East Palo Alto respectively. Next week the Gladiators travel to Treasure Island to take on SFGG.

SFGG vs Olympic 32-17

Life West vs East Palo Alto 50-27

Next Week : SFGG vs Life West

Other Pac North CR scores:

Oregon Sports Union vs Bend 44-12

Portland Pigs vs Eastside Tsunami 7-5

Valley Kangaroos vs Snake River 40-19

Top DII: Undefeated division toppers battle for Sacramento.

Sacramento Capitals (8-0-0) visited the Sacramento Blackhawks (6-0-1) in DII Northern California play with intent to put a stranglehold on the division lead and succeeded with a 32 point domination of their crosstown rival.

Blackhawks vs Capitals 10-42

Pacific South CR: Top level DI:

Tempe Old Devils vs OMBAC 10-41

Pasadena vs Santa Monica Dolphins 14-41

Belmont Shore vs San Diego Old Aztecs 46-22

Mid-Atlantic CR : Top level DI…

Rocky George vs Pittsburgh Harlequins 31-29

Baltimore-Chesapeake vs Potomac 27-43

Wilmington vs Schuylkill River 17-62

Southern CR : Top level DII…

Charlotte vs Atlanta Old White (No Report)

Life Runnings Eagles D2 vs Atlanta Harlequins 43-12

Okapi Wanderers vs Orlando 21-35

Miami vs Tampa Bay Krewe 52-24

Miami Tridents vs Ft. Lauderdale 0-0 (Ft. Lauderdale forfeit)

Jackson vs Memphis Blues (No Report)

Baton Rouge vs Birmingham Vulcans 29-34

Frontier CR : Top level DII…

St. Louis Bombers vs Kansas City Blues D2 0-17

Glendale Raptors D2 vs Air Force 52-22

Denver Harlequins vs Park City Haggis (No Report)

Red River CR : Top level DI…

Houston Athletic vs Dallas Reds 0-62

Dallas Harlequins vs Austin Blacks 26-52

Midwest CR : Top level DI…

Cincinnati Wolfhounds vs Milwaukee Barbarians 31-32

Palmer College Dragons vs Metropolis 23-19

Chicago Griffins vs Kansas City Blues 58-38

Columbus vs Chicago Lions 31-29

Atlantic North CR : Top level DI…

DI season is complete

Next week’s key games as the playoffs loom: ORSU (8-0-1) hosts the Portland Pigs (7-0-1) in Pac North play and Belmont Shore (7-0-0) hosts Santa Monica (6-0-1) in the Pac South.

The USA Rugby Club Championship will truly heat up May 20-21 as forty teams from both men (DI-DIII) and women (DI-DII) return to Tempe, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the knockout rounds with the ultimate goal of making it to Glendale, Colorado’s Infinity Park June 3-4 for the National Championships.