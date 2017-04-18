USA Men’s Club Rugby Report: Glendale Swarm Huns, Seattle Playoff Bound, SFGG/Life West Await Opponents

Divisions are finishing, final matches being played, and the USA Club Rugby playoffs are just around the corner and we’ve got the Elite, DI, and key DII scores you’re looking for. From across this vast rugby nation, The Runner Sports covers USA Rugby Men’s Competitive Regions (CR) like no other.

Major League Rugby Club Report:

Austin Huns : The home field Huns kept the match close for the first half with a spirited defense and physical play. After taking an early 3-0 lead off a penalty by flanker Peter Dahl the Huns gave up 10 unanswered points capped by a Dahl try. Austin outside center Martin Knoetz scored heading into half off a wonderfully executed grubber but that would be the last highlight for the Huns. The second half was a far different story, with the first 40 ending 10-8 the Raptors made adjustments.

Glendale Raptors : Glendale came out of the shed up 10-8 and commenced to pile on the points against a Huns squad that looked spent after a very hard-fought first half. Glendale’s attack worked to perfection as they blitzed down the pitch. The Raptors took advantage of mounting Huns penalties to dominate territory and tries followed. Captain and hooker Zach Fenoglio planted the seed off a very physical maul to stretch the lead to 24-8 after the conversion; two tries later and a 10-8 halftime lead became 45-8. The Huns tacked on a late try but the damage had been done, Glendale defeated Austin 45-15.

Seattle Saracens : The Saracens traveled to face UBC Old Boys and left with a 31-31 tie and a 4-try bonus point. Next week the same two squads face off in Seattle as the BC Rugby Union playoffs begin with the quarter-finals.

Chicago Lions : Did not play

Dallas Griffins : Did not play

Houston Strikers : Did not play

Kansas City Blues : Did not play

New Orleans Rugby : Did not play

Rugby Utah : Did not play

TRS Elite Club Top 10: This week’s Top 10 has some movement as SFGG climbs two places with a loss by Austin and Seattle’s tie reminding us legitimate questions remain about the future of competitive balance in the MLR.

1. Glendale Raptors: 6W-0D-0L

2. New York Athletic: 8-0-0

3. San Francisco Golden Gate: 9-0-0

4. Seattle Saracens: 4-1-3 (BCRU)

5. Austin Huns: 5-0-2

6. Old Blue: 7-0-2

7. Kansas City Blues: 8-0-5

8. Chicago Lions: 9-0-5

9. Mystic River: 4-0-5

10. Rugby Utah: 0-0-3

Competitive Regions:

Pacific North CR: Top level DI:

Life West vs SFGG Gold: 28-38

Olympic vs East Palo Alto: 27-24

Eastside Tsunami vs Snake River: 57-16

(1) SFGG and (2) Life West now wait for the Pacific Northwest Rugby Football Union’s #1 squad and Red River’s #2; SFGG will host PNRFU while Life West travels to Texas, both matches decide who goes to Arizona.

Pacific South CR: Top level DI:

In a battle of league leaders, Belmont Shore cemented their claim to the league title with a resounding defeat of the Dolphins in Santa Monica. Santa Monica Dolphins vs Belmont Shore: 17-67

Mid-Atlantic CR: Top level DI:

Schuylkill River vs Rocky Gorge: 7-40

Potomac Exiles vs Wilmington: 55-7

Red River CR: Top level DI:

Play continues next week

Midwest CR: Top level DI:

Play continues next week

Southern CR: Top level DII:

Florida DII Playoffs:

April 22 Miami Tridents vs Boca Raton Buccaneers:

Frontier CR: Top level DII:

Kansas City Blues D2 vs Omaha Goats: 17-20

Denver Barbarians vs Provo: 50-5

Boulder vs Park City Haggis: No score posted

Atlantic North CR: Top level DI:

Season has concluded

Next week will be highlighted by some big rivalries in Austin, Dallas, Chicago, and Ohio as the Blacks host the Huns, the Harlequins visit the Reds, the Lions welcome the Griffins, and the Cincinnati Wolfhounds go to Columbus.

The USA Rugby Club Championship will truly heat up May 20-21 as forty teams from both men (DI-DIII) and women (DI-DII) return to Tempe, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the knockout rounds with the ultimate goal of making it to Glendale, Colorado’s Infinity Park June 3-4 for the National Championships.