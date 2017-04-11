USA Men’s Club Rugby Report: Huns Battle Gold Cup Champions, Florida DII Playoffs Kickoff, Old Blue Take On Mystic In Friendly

Divisions are finishing up their schedules, final matches are being played, and the USA Club Rugby playoffs are just around the corner. The Runner Sports have the Elite, DI, and key DII scores you’re looking for. From across this vast rugby nation, The Runner Sports covers USA Club Rugby Men’s Competitive Regions (CR) like no other.

Major League Rugby Club Report:

Kansas City Blues : Kansas City lost to visiting Columbus Rugby 24-64. Columbus #8 Riekert Hattingh played an integral role in the win with 2 tries and 7 of 10 conversions.

Austin Huns: Matching up against the Gold Cup champion Dallas Reds, Austin unquestionably established their place among the Elite with a resounding 40-19 victory.

Seattle Saracens : Seattle visited the Vancouver Rowing Club Rugby squad and continued their accent up the ladder, final score in the BCU Rugby match 29-20.

Chicago Lions : The Lions won a tough battle on the road 23-10 over the Milwaukee Barbarians.

Glendale Raptors : Did not play

Rugby Utah : Did not play

New Orleans Rugby : Did not play

Houston Strikers : Did not play

April 3 hired former Seattle Director of Rugby Justin Fitzpatrick as head coach

April 10 signed former Ulster center/fly half Sam Windsor

TRS Elite Club Top 10 : The criteria for making this list has been updated to include California Cup teams as pointed out by the Austin Huns. These clubs play at a level considered above DI (such as the ARP and Major Rugby Championship) or have identified intent to participate in the future MLR.

1. Glendale Raptors: 5W-0D-0L

2. New York Athletic: 8-0-0

3. Seattle Saracens: 4-0-3 (BCRU)

4. Austin Huns: 5-0-1

5. San Francisco Golden Gate: 8-0-0

6. Old Blue: 7-0-2

7. Kansas City Blues: 8-0-5

8. Chicago Lions: 9-0-5

9. Mystic River: 4-0-5

10. Rugby Utah: 0-0-3

Competitive Regions :

Pacific North CR: Top level DI:

Snake River vs Portland Pigs 17-17.

Olympic vs Life West 15-20.

SFGG Gold vs East Palo Alto 72-8.

Eastside Tsunami vs Bend Roughriders (No score posted).

Key DII match :

Sacramento Capitals and former UC Davis winger Joshua Campos started the scoring and might as well have finished it after tallying 15 points off a try, 2 conversions, and 2 penalty kicks leading the Capitals over Napa Valley 30-17.

Sacramento Capitals vs Napa Valley 30-17.

Tacoma Nomads vs 43rd State Crimson Lions 20-28.

Pacific South CR: Top level DI:

Los Angeles vs Santa Monica 5-65.

Belmont Shore vs Tempe Old Devils 58-12.

Mid-Atlantic CR: Top level DI:

Rocky Gorge vs Baltimore-Chesapeake 56-19.

Norfolk Blues vs Wilmington 121-0.

Pittsburgh Harlequins vs Potomac Exiles 24-19.

Red River CR: Top level DI:

Dallas Reds vs Austin Huns 19-40.

Dallas Harlequins vs Houston Athletic 36-29.

Midwest CR: Top level DI:

Cincinnati Wolfhounds vs Metropolis 49-59.

Kansas City Blues vs Columbus 24-64.

Milwaukee Barbarians vs Chicago Lions 10-23.

Palmer College Dragons vs Chicago Griffins 31-29.

Southern CR: Top level DII:

Florida DII Playoffs :

(1) Tampa Krewe vs (4) Boca Raton Buccaneers: Boca Raton upset the #1 seed Tampa 46-32 in Tampa.

(2) Miami Tridents vs (3) Orlando: Miami dominated Orlando 60-24 and will host Boca Raton for the Florida DII title.

Other South CR Scores :

Atlanta Old White vs Life Running Eagles D2 7-83.

Birmingham Vulcans vs Memphis Blues 38-17.

Baton Rouge vs Jackson Baton Rouge wins by forfeit.

Frontier CR: Top level DII:

Glendale Raptors D2 vs Denver Barbarians D2 16-26.

Park City Haggis vs Boulder 48-18.

Provo Steelers vs Denver Harlequins 27-12.

Atlantic North CR: Top level DI:

American Rugby Premiership Friendly :

Old Blue vs Mystic River 66-20.

Key games for April 15 :

Next week’s big match is in Pac South play as Santa Monica hosts Belmont Shore; the two 8-0-1 clubs will vie for the top spot in the division.

The USA Rugby Club Championship will truly heat up May 20-21 as forty teams from both men (DI-DIII) and women (DI-DII) return to Tempe, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the knockout rounds with the ultimate goal of making it to Glendale, Colorado’s Infinity Park June 3-4 for the National Championships.