The playoffs are well underway and semifinals are taking shape as the road to nationals gets shorter and we’ve got the Elite, DI, and key DII scores you’re looking for. From across this vast rugby nation, The Runner Sports covers USA Rugby Men’s Competitive Regions (CR) like no other.

Major League Rugby Club Report:

Austin Huns : In an epic battle deep in the heart of Texas, the Austin Huns dodge a bullet from intracity rival the Austin Blacks, 31-30, and locked up the Red River #1 seed in the process. Eagle #464 prop Chris Baumann bookended the match for the Blacks, scoring 2 tries, but it wouldn’t be enough. In the 79th minute, Huns 8-man Deon Minnaar planted the seed for a try and fly-half Timothee Guillimin stuck the knife in the Blacks’ chest by nailing the conversion.

Glendale Raptors : Did not play

Seattle Saracens : In a high a scoring match, Seattle controlled the tempo for the majority of their 46-32 win over the Ravens. Next week the Saracens travel to Burnaby Lake as they advance through the BC Rugby playoffs.

Chicago Lions : Chicago Lions hosted rival Chicago Griffins and sent them back home with a 21-10 loss. Eagle #477 JP Eloff scored 11 of the 21 points for the Lions with 3 penalty kicks and converting 1 of 2 tries. Both Chicago teams will travel to start the playoffs next week.

Dallas Griffins : Did not play

Houston Strikers : Hired Eagle #456 Matthew Trouville as Academy Director.

Kansas City Blues : Questions continue to loom for the Kansas City Blues after they struggled on the road versus Metropolis in a 71-30 drubbing. Will the Blues be much of a challenge against the stacked Huns and Raptors when the MLR kicks off? The loss means Kansas City will miss the playoffs.

New Orleans Rugby : Did not play

Rugby Utah : Did not play

TRS Elite Club Top 10: This week’s top 10 sees future MLR clubs Kansas City and Chicago swap places as the Blues lose big and the Lions beat their crosstown rival. SFGG and NYAC have made a serious argument for the top spot but Glendale remains #1.

1. Glendale Raptors: 6W-0D-0L

2. New York Athletic: 9-0-0

3. San Francisco Golden Gate: 10-0-0

4. Seattle Saracens: 5-1-3 (BCRU)

5. Austin Huns: 6-0-2

6. Old Blue: 7-0-2

7. Chicago Lions: 10-0-4

8. Kansas City Blues: 7-0-7

9. Mystic River: 4-0-6

10. Rugby Utah: 0-0-3

Competitive Regions:

Pacific North CR: Top level DI:

SFGG vs East Palo Alto Razorbacks: 45-5.

Life West Gladiators vs Olympic: 53-28.

ORSU Jesters vs Portland Pigs: 16-12.

Next week’s playoffs :

SFGG will play ORSU next week while Life West waits to travel to Red River’s #2.

Pacific South CR: Top level DI:

Belmont Shore vs Old Aztecs: 58-23.

OMBAC vs Santa Monica: 25-22.

Next week’s playoffs :

Belmont Shore host OMBAC to represent the Pac South.

Mid-Atlantic CR: Top level DI:

Wilmington vs Baltimore-Chesapeake: 24-57.

Rocky Gorge vs Norfolk Blues: 27-18.

Schuylkill River vs Pittsburgh Harlequins 22-5.

Next week’s playoffs :

Rocky Gorge and Schuylkill River will play host again to Norfolk and Pittsburgh who will have revenge on their minds.

Red River CR: Top level DI:

Dallas Reds vs Dallas Harlequins 60-24.

Next week’s playoffs :

Dallas Reds will play crosstown rival Dallas Harlequins for the right to host Pac North #2 Life West.

Midwest CR: Top level DI:

Columbus vs Cincinnati Wolfhounds 43-29.

Milwaukee Barbarians vs Palmer College Dragons 25-25.

Next week’s playoffs :

Columbus welcomes the Chicago Griffins.

Metropolis hosts the Chicago Lions.

Southern CR: Top level DII:

Florida DII Playoffs :

Miami Tridents vs Boca Raton Buccaneers 43-14

Frontier CR: Top level DII:

Provo Steelers vs Park City Haggis No Score Reported.

Atlantic North CR: Top level DI:

Mystic River vs New York Rugby 7-20.

Next week the semifinals are in full swing across the county as the USA Club Nationals loom on the rugby horizon.

The USA Rugby Club Championship will truly heat up May 20-21 as forty teams from both men (DI-DIII) and women (DI-DII) return to Tempe, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the knockout rounds with the ultimate goal of making it to Glendale, Colorado’s Infinity Park June 3-4 for the National Championships.