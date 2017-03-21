USA Women’s Premier League Expanding; Ten Teams, Two Regions

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) will expand to 10 teams and two regions this upcoming season as they welcome Chicago North Shore and welcome back Beantown Rugby Football Club (RFC). Chicago North Shore finished last season as runner-up to the Seattle Saracens in the Division I Club National Championship and are a welcome addition to a league very much split between our two coasts. With teams currently in Colorado, California, Oregon, Minneapolis, Georgia, District of Columbia, and New York, having a team in Illinois ties the national signature of the league together.

Beantown RFC, 6-0-0 so far this season, was among the inaugural eight members back in 2009 but left the league in 2014; during their run in the WPL they averaged a 3rd place finish, finishing 2nd in 2010. Beantown RFC is well-known for their history of success with six National Club Championships and eight-time runner-up in their 40-year history; in 2012 they were named Rugby Magazine’s Women’s Club of the Year. That history of success will only ensure the addition of stronger competition to the already challenging league.

Chicago North Shore, also undefeated at 6-0-0, provides additional strength and stability to the WPL as they have been constantly among the nation’s leaders in recent years with a national title and twice running up in the past six seasons. With the inclusion of both Beantown and Chicago, the WPL now represents all but two of the contenders for each Division I National Championship matchup dating back to 2006; the only exceptions are the Seattle Saracens and North Virginia Rugby.

Now with 10 clubs the WPL will divide into two regions. The West with the defending champion San Diego Surfers, Glendale Raptors, Oregon Sports Union Jesters, Berkley All Blues, and Chicago North Shore. In the East Beantown RFC will join the New York Rugby, the D.C. Furies, the Twin Cities Amazons, and the Atlanta Harlequins. While the schedule has not yet been released I would anticipate a minimum of eight regional matches (home-and-home) which equals previous seasons’ totals and possibly one to three cross-region matches if the league wants to add to the schedule.

Is further expansion in the near future? If the WPL are indeed looking to add more clubs the logical options using their expansion requirements of success and stability are Raleigh Venom, North Virginia Rugby, Austin Valkyries, and attempt to pull the Seattle Saracens away from the British Columbia Rugby Union, where they are currently playing in the Canadian Women’s Premier Division. These four clubs have the stability required, are all located in communities that support rugby, and have a history of success. These four clubs would also give the WPL an opportunity to split into three regional divisions or simply bolster their new two region construction. Either way, growth in the WPL should be exciting for rugby fans and is necessary as a rugby nation.

With the World Cup looming and USA Rugby Women’s XVs side ranked 7th in the world it’s clear they’re not far from legitimately competing to reclaim their 1991 Rugby World Cup. A stronger WPL means better competition, which translates into overall improvement.