USTA Ends National Playoffs But Offers An Opportunity For US Open Wild Card

The USTA said “goodbye” to the U.S. Open National Playoffs last year, citing that the mission of the nationwide tournament was not being fulfilled. The U.S. Open National Playoffs offered anyone aged 14 years old and up the ability to compete for a wild card into the qualifying for the U.S. Open. Over the years, the numbers have decreased, and the USTA observed that lower-ranked professionals were using this tournament as a gateway to the U.S. Open. Their mission behind this annual event was to offer the “average Joe” a spot into the U.S. Open, like a “once in a lifetime chance.” With their goals not being reached, 2016 was the curtain call for the playoffs, ending a seven-year streak. Personally, this could have been a quick fix, allowing only amateurs to compete by compiling a new set of rules. However, with numbers decreasing every year, it was probably time anyway. The USTA stated that they would use the funding for early development and grassroots programs. The last winners of the tournament were Sophie Chang and Jose Statham; Chang, now holds a ranking of 385, while Statham sits at 315.

The USTA now only holds the USTA U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge every year, giving an American man and woman the chance for a main draw U.S. Open wild card. The American player that has accumulated the most points from a set amount of weeks will be given a wild card into the 2017 U.S. Open. The challenge, which is also held for the Australian Open and French Open, has expanded its criteria for the U.S. Open wild card for the men. Now, the USTA will accept points from select global ATP Challenger events as well. The women vied for their respected wild card from July 17 through July 31, in both USTA Pro Circuit events and specific WTA level events. Sofia Kenin, aged 18 years old won a total of 128 points to claim the women’s wild card. Kenin was a junior standout, getting to No. 2 on the ITF junior world rankings and making the 2015 Junior U.S. Open finals. Currently ranked No. 141 on the pro tour, Kenin has three USTA Pro Circuit titles, and will be competing at the U.S. Open for a third-straight year.

The men’s USTA U.S. Open Wildcard Challenge is still going on with Tommy Paul leading the way with 176 points; Michael Mmoh is just behind Paul with 94 points. This week, Aug. 7, is the last week for players to win points for this challenge. Americans can win points at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal, a $150,000 ATP Challenger in Jinan, China, a $100,000 ATP Challenger in Aptos, California, and a $50,000+H ATP Challenger in Portoroz, Slovenia.