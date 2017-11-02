The Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai has been going on for three days, and already have three semifinal stages slots clinched. Coco Vandeweghe, Anastasija Sevastova, and Ashleigh Barty all booked their places on Thursday, each going 2-0 in their respective groups. Vandeweghe, who got to the Australian Open and US Open semifinals this year, beat Peng Shuai, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Elena Vesnina, 6-3, 6-2 for her spot. Sevastova, who is No. 15 in the world and got to the quarterfinals at the US Open, defeated US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 7-5, 6-3 and Barbora Strycova, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. And finally, Barty, a four-time doubles Grand Slam finalist, showed off her single skills by comfortably beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-4, 6-1 and Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-4.

The WTA Elite Trophy is in its third year, and is played on a fast, outdoor hard-court. This tournament is like a second tier season-ending championship to the big one that goes on in Singapore. A total of twelve singles players and six doubles teams take part in the event.

The WTA Elite Trophy tournament is structured the same way in singles as the WTA Finals in Singapore; however, players are divided up into four groups instead of two. One player from the four groups called Azalea, Bougainvillea, Camellia, and Rose make up the semifinal stage of the singles tournament.

The doubles preliminary rounds are different from in Singapore. There are two group called Lotus and Orchid, with three teams in each that go through a round robin format before the top teams from both groups are picked for the finals.

The doubles final still has to be determined, but China hosts four out of the six total teams, giving them a high chance at an all-Chinese final. Lu Jing-Jing and Zhang Shuai lead the Orchid group, while Duan Ying-Ying and Han Xinyun are in second place in the Lotus group, but just recently beat the top-seeded team. In its inaugural year, Venus Williams, who just finished runner-up in Singapore, won the singles event, while the all-Chinese team of Chen Liang and Wang Yafan won the doubles. Last year, Petra Kvitova, who made an inspirational comeback from an attack at her home, won the tournament, and Ipek Soylu partnered with Xu Yi-Fan to take the doubles title.

Catch more action tomorrow, as the Azalea group still needs to pick its semifinalist.