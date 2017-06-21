Vegas Golden Knights Expansion Draft Roster Selection

On the same night the league awarded its finest participants, much of the NHL idly sat around to await their fate in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. After the unprotected lists became public Sunday morning, it has been an anxious 48 hours as the league awaited the formation of its 31st franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas GM, George McPhee, had been adamant in working with the teams leading up to the expansion draft, providing them compensation-based guarantees on player selections; a move that shows the organization has its eyes on the coming year as much as the inaugural season.

The rules set the Knights up to be not quite competitive overnight, but perhaps only a few years before they could make some noise with the right drafting and free agency approach.

They’ve laid the groundwork that should unfold over the next few years, adding picks left and right leading up to Wednesday, but it all starts with the 30 players selected to take the ice under a new crest and franchise.



Vegas Golden Knights Roster

Forwards:

Teemu Pulkkinen (Arizona Coyotes), William Carrier (Buffalo Sabres), Tomas Nosek (Detroit Red Wings), Cody Eakin (Dallas Stars), Jonathan Marchessault (Florida Panthers), Connor Brickley (Carolina Hurricanes), Chris Thorburn (Winnipeg Jets), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (Philadelphia Flyers), James Neal (Nashville Predators), Brendan Leipsic (Toronto Maple Leafs), David Perron (St. Louis Blues), and Erik Haula (Minnesota Wild).

Defense:

Luca Sbisa (Vancouver Canucks), Jon Merrill (New Jersey Devils), Brayden McNabb (Los Angeles Kings), Jason Garrison (Tampa Bay Lightning), Deryk Engelland (Calgary Flames), Colin Miller (Boston Bruins), Marc Methot (Ottawa Senators), David Schlemko (San Jose Sharks), Oscar Lindberg (New York Rangers), Griffin Reinhart (Edmonton Oilers), Alexei Emelin (Montreal Canadiens), Clayton Stoner (Anaheim Ducks), William Karlsson (Columbus Blue Jackets), Trevor van Riemsdyk (Chicago Blackhawks), and Nate Schmidt (Washington Capitals).

Goalies:

Calvin Pickard (Colorado Avalanche), JF Berube (New York Islanders), and Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Trade Additions:

Reilly Smith (Florida Panthers), Nikita Gusev (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jake Bischoff (New York Islanders), Mikhail Grabovski (New York Islanders), Shea Theodore (Anaheim Ducks), Alex Tuch (Minnesota Wild), David Clarkson, (Columbus Blue Jackets)

With some solid vets on the table, the Knights leaned heavily towards youthful talent while keeping an eye on picks and future options. This isn’t an endeavor that can be won in a year’s time, and the strategy should set up this team to creep into the playoff picture year after year. Get young talent and build around it. Before we know it, like the Nashville Predators this season, they’ll be heading towards their first Stanley Cup Final.