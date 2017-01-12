Vince Wilfork Is a Man of Fine Taste…If It’s Protein

Nutrition is the key to creating the perfect athlete.

Any dime-store bodybuilder/food coach will tell you that feeding your body is like fueling a car. You wouldn’t put regular unleaded in a Ferrari, would you? Well, NFL players are the same way, and as it turns out, Vince Wilfork and Tom Brady have differing views on nutrition.

In an interview with CBS Boston, Wilfork expressed his opinions on Brady’s avocado ice cream and lack of tomatoes in the daily diet.

“I don’t eat avocado. I’m a meat man; I’m a protein guy,” Wilfork said to CBS Boston. “He can stick with avocados and all that green stuff. I’m not a rabbit.”

Obviously, Wilfork’s opinions on culinary delights make him an American hero. BBQ is phenomenal, as is breakfast at the Wilfork household. Just watch this clip from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” where Wilfork and JJ Watt discuss some very important topics.

Will Wilfork chase Brady down like a rack of ribs during Saturday night’s Divisional matchup?