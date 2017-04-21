We Need More Ejections!

Few things in baseball are more enjoyable than watching a manager blow up. Anybody who has ever rooted for the Atlanta Braves knows what I’m talking about. Bobby Cox managed Atlanta for twenty-five seasons and the Toronto Blue Jays for four more. In that time, he was ejected 161 times. That means he was one game short of being ejected for an entire season’s worth of games. People talk about how Joe Dimaggio’s 56-game hit streak is untouchable, but with the way baseball exists today, Cox will never be matched.

On Thursday, Paul Molitor was ejected for the first time this season and the fifth time in his managerial career. With instant replay a factor in today’s game, managers argue a lot less because they can actually get results from the replays. But Molitor’s ejection came from something that replays still don’t cover – the calling of balls and strikes. All series long, Twins players and coaches were taking exception to the home plate umpires’ strike zones. At different points they complained about low pitches being called strikes and inconsistencies from inning to inning. The persistent complaining from Minnesota is likely why Molitor was tossed within seconds of leaving the dugout. This is pretty much the last vestige of manager ejections we used to see from guys like Bobby Cox and Ron Gardenhire.

Gardy was ejected 72 times in his career, good enough for eighth best all time. Gardenhire was usually so stoic in the dugout that when he unleashed on an umpire he looked like Bilbo Baggins in the presence of the One Ring. I tried to find a personal favorite, but instead I just have to share them all with you. The undeniable truth of these videos, is that manager ejections are fun. My favorite trend through these videos is Gardy’s classic move of turning away from the ump just before he gets tossed and then turning back for a few more words. Sure, we can’t really know if these moments made a real difference in the game, but they still had some impact. Games often feel different after moments like this, so even though replay is obviously helpful in ensuring that important calls are made correctly, a part of the game is still lost.

The question is, how to fill this void? Well, one way to keep hope alive is to argue balls and strikes like Molitor did yesterday. Because replay doesn’t cover this, the desperate anger that managers used to show can still be found here. But to make sure we are not stuck with the relatively boring ejections like Molitor’s, managers have to be sure not to let things fester for an entire series. If Molitor had taken up words with the home plate umpire back on Monday, he likely would have gotten to at least approach home plate before being tossed. Also, if he had gone out there in game one, whatever tangible benefit his arguing potentially created would have affected the rest of the series. Then he would not have spent three days barking from the bench and watching his players throw up their arms at home plate.

The other key is to just go full speed ahead on the arguments. Even before instant replay, managers used arguments as a means of inspiring their players. A great example of this came in Molitor’s first ejection as a manager. The task was mostly taken on by Torii Hunter, but it should have taught Molitor a lesson. The call Hunter strikes out on is not especially bad, but he goes so far as to take his jersey off and leave it for the poor bat boy to take care of. When all hope is lost and he is already tossed, he just keeps going. So long as the arguer doesn’t swear or get violent, there will not be any more punishment coming his way. This gets some energy in the stadium and in the dugout. The Twins have looked a little uninspired out there lately, and Molitor should have taken his chance to get things moving. He didn’t need to go full Phillip Wellman, but a little flair would have been nice.

Now, I’m not calling for a barrage of arguments and ejections — I still like watching actual baseball being played — I just want to make sure we don’t lose this long standing tradition of the game. In a baseball world filled with statistics it’s nice to remember there are certain facets of the game that don’t have a measurable impact.