Weight Of The World Now On Carlos Rodon’s Shoulders To Be More Consistent: How He Plans To Adjust To New Role

The Chicago White Sox had a big overhaul this offseason by trading away veterans Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, while letting several others leave in free agency to get started in a more youthful, energetic, and re-energized movement. Sale’s trade means that fellow southpaw, and All-Star, Jose Quintana now becomes the ace of the Sox staff and Carlos Rodon, another southpaw in the rotation, will be relied on a lot more this year, as he moves into Quintana’s former No. 2 spot in the rotation.

This weekend at Sox Fest I got a chance to met Carlos for the first time for The Runner Sports; where we talked about everything from what he has done this offseason to have a more consistent year than he has his first two years in the majors –where he has been notoriously inconsistent in the first months of the season– and what he thinks of the Sale trade putting a little bit more of a weight on his shoulders to perform more consistently throughout the whole year this upcoming season. I also talked with him about his thoughts on the team’s current rotation and rebuilding process, as well as how he thinks he can help the team through it.

Nello Rubio: I know over the past few seasons you have kind of had an up and down time with the team. There has been a lot of time where you have pitched and looked real good and like you could be one of the top starters in the rotation. Something I actually noticed and I’ve actually written a few articles about, is how it seems more towards the beginning of the season it is a little bit harder for you to get into your groove. Then more so around August and September, towards the end of the season is when you have really started to get hot and have some of the best pitching. What do you think can adjust this year that can help you in the earlier parts of the season?

Carlos Rodon: These past few seasons it seems like the first couple of months it’s kind of up and down. We get into about All-Star break and I seem to get my butt whooped a little bit and then after the All-Star break it starts coming back. I seem to find a groove. Playing last year I said it and I’m saying again this year, ‘Honestly I want to put a whole season together. Real consistently.’ Last year Omar Narvaez helped me a lot and coming in, it’s like we gelled together and meshed together. It was a good relationship between him and I. We were real comfortable with what we were doing together. Though he was young and I was young we had a plan and stuck with it. Also the changeup helped that last 10-game stretch there. Coop and I developed a really good changeup and it really helped out a lot, getting hitters off just the fastball and slider. Helping the fastball and the fastball command really improved last year, watered down, which is good. So with Coop there and with this year, just putting it all together. That’s definitely the plan.

Nello Rubio: Chris Sale was obviously moved during the offseason, so the team is obviously going to want to rely on you and Jose a lot to kind of pick up a little bit of what Sale did. How do you think you guys are going to be able to adjust to that and what have you during the offseason to help?

Carlos Rodon: Chris being gone, that’s what? Probably, 220 or 210 innings. Jose is probably going to do 200. You know hopefully this year I can pickup that slack where Chris is gone and we added [Derek] Holland. Holland is a great addition to us, another lefty. It’s always good to have lefties. We got [James] Shields, who is a great arm and [Miguel] Gonzalez as well. Gonzo fared real well at the end of the season. You know, I’m real excited to watch them pitch. We got a real interesting rotation, that I think can be very good. Especially with all the speculation of Q being moved, but I think Q stays around. With the way this rotation is, if we stick together and will be interesting to see how and watch. You never know what can happen. Although it seems we are rebuilding and trying to get better for the long run, I think we can do that with this rotation and you never know what can happen. Especially if you go out there and compete. So it will be interesting.

NR: Obviously, like said with you guys more so focused on rebuilding this year whereas in the past couple of years you guys were kind of where you were in a rebuild mode, but still trying to contend. Do you think the front office having more of a rebuild approach with you that will kind of help you guys without there being any type of pressures to win right now?

CR: For sure, I think that does take a lot of the pressure off of my teammates and myself. Having the rebuild mode. I don’t know what they’re trying to do. Obviously they are trying to add to the farm and add some younger players to make us better in the long run. Which I get and totally understand. It does take the pressure, I feel the pressure off of me, at least a little bit. Although I do want to win, with my goal is to come out and win. So give 100% every time we go out on the field. We are not giving up, laying over or anything. We are going to go out there to try to win ballgames. So I feel with trying to add players like that, where it seems we’re rebuilding the team, it just takes a little pressure off cause some of the fans may not expect much, but I always expect much out of my teammates and myself.

NR: With you guys going younger too, you will be expected to compete in the next few years. How do you think you can help the team get back to that point of getting back to the playoffs and eventually getting back to competing for World Series titles?

CR: Just go out there every day and give it all with each start I have and leave it all out on the field. Go six or seven innings, so they can lay off the bullpen. Just gave my team a chance to win. If I go six or seven. If I do that and come out with the lead, that’s all I can do.

NR: You said how Coop helped you last year, by adding the changeup to your arsenal. I actually noticed that myself too. Having that for a full season and working with Coop, how do you think that can help you improve to be better for this season?

CR: I [think] adding that changeup is really going to help me well. Having it and throwing it consistently for strikes. Adding that depth, it will help with my fastball for a whole season and hopefully I wouldn’t have to throw as many sliders. Hopefully not using the slider too much and using it only when I really need to, it’s really going to help. Especially when I’m facing fastball hitters and they know it’s going to be fastball, slider, fastball, slider; they know that fastball is coming. But if there’s a change in there and they’re going to be, ‘Ohhh, not for a whole year?’ They’re not going to know what pitch is next, the fastball or the slider. It’s really going to help me.

NR: Coop obviously helps you guys a lot during the season and offseason. Is there any other current or former players with the team or just in general that you have kind of lent your ear to help you for the upcoming season?

CR: Last year, while I have always been with a good group of guys, unfortunately a few of them have left. Like Sale was a guy that helped me out a lot and kind of took me under his wing. Showed me the way. John Danks as well. Shields is another great teammate. One of the good guys that’s will always take a word with you and let you speak. He was very good for awhile. So, that’s another guy I just like to listen to talk and be around him. Cause they are good guys that really help you.

Nello Rubio: With Rick coming in as the new manager and Robin being gone, Rick obviously has a little bit of experience from when he was with the Cubs when they were rebuilding. Do you think that will help you guys?

Carlos Rodon: I think Rick coming in as our manager is great. You know I loved Robin, but Robin and Rick are definitely opposite ends of the spectrum. Robin is very laidback and Rick has got that energy. Good energy. I loved Rick all of last year, he was great to have and I think us being a younger group this year and going forward, I think Rick is really going to help this club. He has experience. He had experience with the Cubs before like you said and I think that energy is good to have with the younger players. It’s just going to help us. He’s a guy who going to fight for us and we will fight for him. So he’s a good guy to have.