Welcome To D.C. Kevin Shattenkirk

The Washington Capitals were not expected to be major players with the NHL trade deadline approaching. On Monday night, they pulled the surprise move of the year.

The Move

Washington landed defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues in a very unexpected deal. They sent forward Zach Sanford, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-rounder to the Blues. According to Pierre LeBrun of ESPN, the Blues will be retaining a portion of Shattenkirk’s salary.

What It Means for Washington

This move speaks volumes about the Capitals’ desire to make a deep playoff push this season. At first glance, Washington appears to be throwing all their chips in on this being their Cup year. However, this is a very solid step in the right direction.

Shattenkirk will help the Capitals in a huge way. This season, he had 11 goals and 42 points for the Blues. This had him tied for fourth in defensive scoring in the league with Chicago Blackhawk Duncan Keith. Impressive company considering Shattenkirk wasn’t St. Louis’ number one defender. His 42 points are also ten more points than Washington’s leading defensive scorer, Matt Niskanen.

However, Shattenkirk is also no slouch on defense. His 70 hits were good for fifth on the Blues and second amongst Blues defensemen. He plays physical along the boards and isn’t afraid to sacrifice his body, blocking 69 shots this season.

Now, the big question is where will he slot in on the depth chart. Odds are, it won’t be on the first pairing with the high level of play being given by Karl Alzner and John Carlson. He will most likely be penciled in on the second pairing with either Brooks Orpik or Matt Niskanen. This will depend on the injury status of both players.

What’s Next: With a new body heading to the team, the Capitals will prepare for their matchup with the New York Rangers Tuesday night. Washington has lost both of their previous meetings with the Rangers this season.