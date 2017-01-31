- Big Ten Title Race: Who’s Still Alive?
- Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road
- A Year After Being One Of White Sox’s Top Prospects, Tim Anderson Finds Himself A Main Component Of Rebuild
- Several Immature Kids Get Together To Play Basketball; Become The Chicago Bulls
- Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble
- Notre Dame: What Happened Against Virginia
- Big Ten Bracketology 1/24/17: Tournament Resumes And Unofficial Projections
- Brady, Patriots, Shred Steelers
- Falcons Dominate Packers, Advance To Super Bowl LI
- Injury Report For The NFC Championship Game
Wes Welker Joins Texans Staff
-
- Updated: January 31, 2017
The city of Houston may be swamped with NFL personnel preparing for the Super Bowl, but Bill O’Brien and Rick Smith are busy with other tasks.
Multiple sources reported Monday that the Texans had hired former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker to be an offensive/special teams assistant. He originally served as a guest coach for both the Ravens and Dolphins during OTA’s last offseason.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers, Welker battled through concussions and myriad injuries for an impressive 12 years. He caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns and set an NFL record for most receptions by an undrafted player. The best years of Welker’s career came with O’Brien in New England (2007-2011), especially when the current Texans head coach served as offensive coordinator in 2011. Welker enjoyed his best season with 122 receptions for 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns.
Welker had many career highlights in his 12 years, but the best are listed below:
- Welker burns Dolphins cornerback Benny Sapp for a 99-yard touchdown. Miami releases the corner the very next day.
- Welker catches nine passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens in his Broncos debut.
- In preparation for a Jets game, Welker makes 10 different references to feet during a press conference. Rex Ryan, head coach of the Jets at that time, was a known foot aficionado.
John Newby
Quite fond of my wife, video games, and Blue Heelers.
Latest posts by John Newby (see all)
- Wes Welker Joins Texans Staff - January 31, 2017
- Best And Worst Of The 2016 Houston Texans - January 27, 2017
- Falcons Dominate Packers, Advance To Super Bowl LI - January 22, 2017