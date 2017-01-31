Wes Welker Joins Texans Staff

The city of Houston may be swamped with NFL personnel preparing for the Super Bowl, but Bill O’Brien and Rick Smith are busy with other tasks.

Multiple sources reported Monday that the Texans had hired former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker to be an offensive/special teams assistant. He originally served as a guest coach for both the Ravens and Dolphins during OTA’s last offseason.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers, Welker battled through concussions and myriad injuries for an impressive 12 years. He caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns and set an NFL record for most receptions by an undrafted player. The best years of Welker’s career came with O’Brien in New England (2007-2011), especially when the current Texans head coach served as offensive coordinator in 2011. Welker enjoyed his best season with 122 receptions for 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns.

Welker had many career highlights in his 12 years, but the best are listed below:

Welker burns Dolphins cornerback Benny Sapp for a 99-yard touchdown. Miami releases the corner the very next day.

Welker catches nine passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens in his Broncos debut.

In preparation for a Jets game, Welker makes 10 different references to feet during a press conference. Rex Ryan, head coach of the Jets at that time, was a known foot aficionado.