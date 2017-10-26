- West Ham 3-2 Tottenham: The Spirit Of The Working Class
West Ham 3-2 Tottenham: The Spirit Of The Working Class
-
- Updated: October 26, 2017
I never thought I would be singing the praises of communally lauded attacker Andre Ayew and fourth choice center back Angelo Ogbonna in a Wembley derby against Tottenham, but here I am. West Ham, after a brutal effort in the first half, came back on Tottenham Hotspur to steal a 3-2 victory in the Carabao Cup elimination game. To add some context to the situation, this was the first of West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic’s, two-game leash to keep his job, so tensions were high on the sidelines as well as on the pitch. Also, West Ham made eight changes to their starting squad from the Brighton defeat, leaving only Manuel Lanzini, Aaron Cresswell, and Cheikhou Kouyate on the pitch, whereas Tottenham kept more starters in their lineup despite their hectic upcoming schedule. This game is best described by a match of two halves — one for Tottenham, and another for West Ham.
The first half, as it played it, appeared to be Bilic’s last as West Ham’s manager. Tottenham pushed the pace incredibly well and capitalized early on a defensive breakdown that sprung Moussa Sissoko up the middle, who slotted the ball passed Adrian just six minutes in. Tottenham continued to dominate play and England international, Dele Alli, scored on a deflected ball past a diving Adrian; the keeper had no chance as Declan Rice tried to block it but ended up unintentionally guiding it past his own keeper.
The half ended with little enthusiasm. Most West Ham players were dragging their heels, not running, and lacked any sort of heart and determination. The play of four players kept West Ham in the match in the first half, the two youngsters Rice and Edimilson Fernandes who were taking advantage of first team playing minutes; the keeper, Adrian, who made multiple game-saving stops in both halves; and team captain Mark Noble, who played every minute like his life was on the line. With heads hung, West Ham dragged themselves into the locker room for halftime in a match that was predictably one-sided.
The halftime break ended and both teams returned to the pitch, unchanged in personnel; all signs pointed to a similar half to that in the first. Whether it was tactical talk or sympathy for a manager on the ropes, the Hammers upped the tempo out of the gate. Possession was not as one-sided, and West Ham was creating opportunities. Coming off of a Lanzini corner kick 55 minutes into the match, Fernandes found the ball at his feet outside of the 18-yard box and drove a shot low on net. Defenders parted for the ball, in almost biblical fashion, and with the keepers stop escaping his grasp, Andre Ayew slotted home the ball for West Ham. A pulse, 2-1.
Remarkably, West Ham kept their pressure up, feeding off of the crowd and their mounting momentum. Cheers of “sack the board” switched to “I’m forever blowing bubbles,” the melancholy theme song to the East London Football Club. Just five minutes after their first goal, West Ham continued to apply pressure, attacking up the wing with Cresswell, whose cross was deflected away, back to Lanzini. The Argentine laid it off to Andy Carroll, and on the return, the ball was free behind the defenders in the penalty area. Lanzini found Ayew in the middle who hammered the shot home. From death’s jaws to level, West Ham was back in the match. In a moment captured on camera only for a split second, center back Angelo Ogbonna ran up to Bilic grabbed him, looked him in the eyes, and gave him the verbal counterpart to the support he was receiving on the pitch. Level at 2.
Instead of playing for the draw, West Ham continued to play an attacking style. The pressure mounted and forced Tottenham to concede multiple corner kicks, which were being taken advantage of by the Hammers in this match. With another corner awarded, Lanzini’s delivery in curled toward the near post and was met with the shiny and timely head of Ogbonna — he beat the keeper and he beat Tottenham. The comeback took all of 15 minutes, but it showed what confidence and having their backs to the wall can produce. The importance of this match was shown in the celebration of the third goal. Ogbonna with a kiss on the head for Ayew, a collective group hug, and Adrian running the length of the pitch to celebrate with his teammates. What would follow is a flurry of tactical moves from both sides in the form of substitutions. Tottenham brought on Mousa Dembele in the midfield, Christian Eriksen in attack, and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou for speed on the wing. Tottenham clearly was not ready to lay down in this match, however, Bilic’s two substitutions helped settle the game down and defend against the onslaught attack. Pedro Obiang replaced Fernandes to lock down the midfield, and Marko Arnautovic replaced Lanzini late in the match to bring some size and physicality to the team defense.
With four extra minutes gone, and three well-earned peeps from the referee’s whistle, West Ham had done what many did not think was possible before the game, let alone down two. They have secured themselves a further place in the Carabao League Cup. The air felt different around the second half of the game due to teamwork and success. In recent matches, players had been visibly angry when being subbed off, but when they have served their roles to near perfection like in this match, the likes of Fernandes and Lanzini were grinning coming off, knowing they had completed a job well done. This match was won on hard work and a few players showed terrific stats to support that.
Lanzini seemed back to his old self; he crept forward into the box and twice assisted on goals. Likewise, Fernandes was terrific in the midfield and his hard-driving shot created the first goal. Ayew was terrific on attacking runs and did not waiver when the ball was on his foot, nabbing two goals to boost the home side. Ogbonna had a solid effort at both ends of the pitch using his size to defend against goals and net one for his side as well. Noble was a bulldog in this match as well. The West Ham boy is always up for a London Derby, especially against rival Tottenham, and he showed it with a great 90 minutes of hard effort. He was stalwart in midfield, speedy in attack, and of course was involved in a dust-up with Danny Rose of Tottenham over a restart in play. Adrian really stole the show in my personal opinion. He seemed to be dialed in, making four ten-bell saves keeping his team in the match from early on. He has recently been disgruntled with the acquisition of Joe Hart who has started all Premier League game for West Ham, but thoroughly played himself back into starting contention.
Up next for West Ham is Crystal Palace, a team transformed by the return of their star winger Wilfred Zaha. Their start was worse than West Ham’s but they are looking more impressive in recent matches, having beat Chelsea in the previous match week. Bilic needs to get the team right for this upcoming match, a job easier said than done with a squad of replacements playing themselves into consideration for the starting eleven. Hopefully, the momentum of this amazing come from behind win can carry them through their next matches and be the turning point for the season.
Adam Smith
Actively interested in transfer news, match reports, developing story lines, and all things West Ham United!
