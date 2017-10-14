West Ham Turning A Corner: Ten Men Draw At Burnley

It is never easy for West Ham United, and often it is their own fault for that –Saturday was no exception. West Ham earned a critical point away from home with a 1-1 draw against a surprisingly solid Burnley squad, and did so with ten men.

Just 19 minutes into the game West Ham broke through the Burnley side on a long goal kick from Joe Hart, which sprang Michail Antonio. Antonio then pushed past his man, dipped around the sprawling keeper, and slotted home the leading goal for his side. West Ham had seen less of the ball at this point in the match, but the attacking squad of Chicharito and Andy Carroll up top with the left-to-right attacking support of Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini, and Antonio, had forced Burnley on their heels early in the match. What followed was simply inexplicable.

Carroll, who has made a career out of being a physical, towering, target man received an awfully called yellow card from the referee after being victim of a string of uncalled fouls against. Carroll, eyes on the ball, was booked for contact before the ball landed. Instead of backing off and letting the dust settle, Carroll made a worse bookable offense just 1:36 later to force the referee’s hand. A second yellow, Carroll sent off, West Ham to ten men. The hope is that the league will rescind the first yellow card and Carroll will avoid suspension, however, nothing is certain at this point.

With positive attitudes dashed and hopes significantly lowered, the West Ham faithful watched on with a gut-wrenching feeling that their side would fall victim to defeat at the hands of a terrific Burnley team. But hold on, because Antonio, Chicharito, and Lanzini were not quite ready to lay down just yet.

Slaven Bilic returned to a 4-4-2 formation with Cheikhou Kouyate playing a CDM role, allowing Lanzini to step up in the attack in the midfield. With West Ham surviving the first half, the attacking side pressed their advances up field keeping Burnley away from Hart. A halftime substitution of midfielder Pedro Obiang saw Lanzini shift to the left side in a committed offensive role. The formation, now a 4-4-1, with Carroll absent up top, refused to sit back. Hart continuously found Antonio, who turned the ball inward to the likes of Obiang, Kouyate, and Chicharito, who all played a significant role in West Ham’s resilient pressure with terrific possession and passing.

A tactic change from Burnley manager, Sean Dyche, saw his side float ball after ball into West Ham’s area, looking to out jump center backs Jose Fonte and Winston Reid, or simply find the loose head freed up by Carroll’s red card. The defenders did a phenomenal job for the entire match, however, the free man, Chris Wood in this instance, dropped a perfect header into the far post bottom corner past a helpless Hart. Burnley drew the game up on the 85th-minute goal and all of East London keeled over from a collective kick to the gut. The game would finish 1-1.

Perspective is an interesting thing, and can change at the drop of the hat. Many would have signed off on a draw before the match started, many would have doubled down on that bet when Carroll was sent off, and even more ran to their Twitter accounts to demand repercussions for the squad who let a 1-0 win slip away from them in the 85th-minute. Regardless of how the game was played, West Ham took a point from Burnley, a top-6 team, away from the Olympic Stadium.

Where perspective is interesting, speculation is maddening. With the trouble Burnley had handling West Ham’s full attacking force, one can only imagine the imaginative scoreline that would have been a result of 90 minutes of a top-notch team…with all 11 men on the pitch.

West Ham line-up against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on a Friday night game under the lights. Brighton has been one of the league’s most disappointing teams this year, in predictable fashion. West Ham can prove that this character performance away from home was indicative of their team turning a corner in their season by handling the Premier League promotees in decisive fashion.