West Ham United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion: Friday Under The Lights

West Ham host Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday night in a marquee matchup under the lights of the London Stadium. This match comes at the perfect time for West Ham as they have had some recent success and now have the newly promoted seaside squad at their home to continue the positive roll. This match provides the opportunity to for West Ham to continue to move up the Premier League table against opposition they should beat. One large storyline going into this match for West Ham is the loss of striker Andy Carroll after his red card against Burnley.

Beginning with Carroll, the striker will be forced to miss this match as a red card carries a one-match ban when it is handed out. Manager Slaven Bilic has shown a recent propensity to start two strikers in a 4-4-2 formation, with heavy attacking support from the midfield four. Surely, in a home match against a lower Premier League side, Bilic will return to the aggressive attacking formation with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Diafra Sakho starting up top. Both of these strikers will be relieved with this, as Sakho has bonuses for starting matches in his contract, and because Chicharito has been visibly upset with getting subbed off for Sakho in recent matches. Andre Ayew is a backup option at striker, but the only suitable position for him is as a late sub, due to his inability to play to a game plan and keep up with the opposition’s pace. The interesting wrinkle in the striker situation is the young Spanish striker, Toni Martinez. Martinez recorded a hat trick against the Manchester United under-23 team at the London Stadium in the West Ham U-23’s most recent match. The youngster is knocking on the big club’s door more emphatically now as he has followed up a great preseason with a strong start to his U-23 season. Surely he has earned a spot on the bench for the Brighton match as attacking options are thin, specifically at striker for West Ham.

What will be indicative of West Ham’s success will be the pressure the attacking force can lay on their opposition. Ideally, Bilic will start wingers Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio, with Chicharito and Sakho up top, and attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini in the middle of the pitch. This is a formidable attack and one that should overpower Brighton, especially with the home crowd behind them. Arnautovic is key in this matchup, as he is often the first man sacrificed when things ago awry, a la the Andy Carroll red card. If he can stay in this game, he can bring the physicality to the Brighton box that makes room for players like Chicharito and Lanzini to get the ball with room and slot it home. Arnautovic is the key to West Ham’s success in this game, and will look to disrupt the Brighton back line all night.

The counter to a strong attacking force is a limited defensive side that could get exposed. With Lanzini being committed to the attack, the other midfielder, whether it is Cheikhou Kouyate or Pedro Obiang, will need to be disciplined in their defensive responsibilities. Both played extremely well in the Burnley match and deserve more playing time, which is bad news for captain and club legend Mark Noble who finds himself as the odd man out. Regardless of the possible options in the midfield, the defensive back four is rather cemented. Jose Fonte has settled in extremely well for West Ham and is now slotted as the starting center back beside Winston Reid. The two have a strong partnership that is growing stronger by the match. Fonte no longer looks lost on the pitch and Reid does not look like he is trying to do everything in the center of the field — they have grown to trust each other and it is paying dividends for Bilic and the squad. Pablo Zabaleta surely is the man to start at right back. The early candidate for Hammer of the Year is a fixture in the team and barring any injury setbacks should feature there for the rest of the season. Aaron Cresswell should start at left back, despite cries for Arthur Masuaku to replace him. Cresswell has been solid this season and has not deserved to lose his spot, plus Masuaku should start in the midweek Cup matchup against Tottenham, and even possibly be used as an attacking winger sub for Arnautovic against Brighton.

History is on West Ham’s side against Brighton, as in their last matchup in the Championship West Ham won 6-0. A similar prediction would be ridiculously bold, however, if West Ham is a club that should be pressing the top-6 in the table, they need to prove it against a team like Brighton, especially at home. The Hammers look to continue their positive upswing and roll through the Brighton eleven, onto Tottenham in the League Cup and then to Crystal Palace in the week to follow.