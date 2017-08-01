West Ham’s Cullen And Burke Loan Mutually Beneficial

A double loan deal has been struck with West Ham and Bolton Wanderers of the second tier of English football in the Championship for midfielder Josh Cullen and center back Reece Burke. The loan deals come as not much of a surprise, however, both Cullen and Burke impressed with their pre-season play this year and were poised for consideration for the first team squad. Both deals are five months in length and will allow West Ham to pull them home at Christmas.

Cullen has just come off a Brentford loan last season where he was a hero for his temporary team. He helped the team reach a playoff game for promotion where they eventually lost, however, he was heralded as the heart of the squad and was given the lion’s share of the credit for the successful season. Cullen’s move suggests something may be in the works for West Ham, specifically either a loan or permanent deal for Jack Wilshere from Arsenal. Wilshere has been keen on a move to his boyhood team, West Ham, and the loan for Cullen could make this happen.

Burke’s loan move was more palatable for fans as depth at the club at center back is rather strong. Burke would have needed to beat out Angelo Ogbonna, Winston Reid, Jose Fonte, James Collins, and Declan Rice for a position on the starting squad. His potential is massive and regular play time in competitive football is not going to hurt him in the slightest.

Burke’s loan should mean that young stud Declan Rice will remain with the first team; his versatility to use him at center back and central defensive midfielder allows him to fill both Cullen and Burke’s voids on the club. Cullen’s loan comes after a successful loan last season and incites some questions into how likely he is now, pressing on 22 years old, to make this West Ham side. Both loanees should benefit from the move away as first team football is always a positive. They need to dominate in their positions in order to make the move back to their home club at Christmas.