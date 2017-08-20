With only one week until the U.S. Open, the Western & Southern Open gave an insight to the men’s games with seven of the top 10 missing, including Kei Nishikori announcing the end of his season. Add world No. 21 Gael Monfils to the list, and the draw in Cincinnati left room for a lot of lower ranked players a chance to step up and do well at a Masters 1000 event.

Ranked No. 2, Rafael Nadal became the clear favorite, and had another chance to get back to No. 1 after the tournament. Well, Nadal will be the top-ranked player come Monday, but lost in the quarterfinals to Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios has two wins over Novak Djokovic this season, and backed up his victory over Nadal with his first final of the year. Kyrgios is a talented player that is better known for his temper and behavior. It is time that Kyrgios stops using his age (22) as an excuse for his uncalled for comments, and just stick to tennis; look at what he can accomplish when his mind is focused on the game.

Kyrgios faced off against Grigor Dimitrov in the final. After going three years without a title, Dimitrov is having a resurgence this season. The Bulgarian already won two titles coming into Cincinnati, and reached the semifinals at the Australian Open. After an hour and 25 minutes of impressive tennis, Dimitrov walked with a 6-3, 7-5 win and his first Masters 1000 title.

There were other notable results in Cincinnati. David Ferrer, a former No. 3 player, who also ended his title drought of two years, got to his first Masters 1000 event semifinals in as many years as well. Yuichi Sugita, Japan’s No. 2 player, took out Jack Sock and NextGenATP player Karen Khachanev to get to his first Masters 1000 quarterfinals. Young American Jared Donaldson also reached his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal as well.

The men play in Winston-Salem this coming week. It will be interesting to see how the injured top 10 players do at the U.S. Open, and how these breakout players in Cincinnati handle the momentum heading into the year’s final slam.

The women’s draw continued to produce unpredictable tennis. World No. 3 Angelique Kerber and No. 9 Venus Williams both lost in the second round while reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska lost in the first round. Sloane Stephens, who got to the semifinals in Toronto last week, again progressed through the draw to the semifinals, going out to Simona Halep.

Halep has been in the mix for that first Grand Slam for a while now. The Romanian has the game that can be effective on any surface, but has yet to execute it well in the big moments. After reaching her second French Open final this year, she should have a stronger mentality and be up for the task in New York. Halep would also have a chance at ascending to No. 1 after Cincinnati, but she would have to get past recent Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza. The Spaniard turned her year around with her title at the All-England Club. Muguruza proved too much for Halep, allowing only one game — 6-1, 6-0 to be exact– to the Romanian and blocking her from the top spot.

It is the second year in a row that the champion of Cincinnati stopped the No. 1 ranking from being taken. Karolina Pliskova, who holds on to No. 1, prevented Kerber by beating the German in the final last year. However, results or not, the women’s game has still not solidified a consistent top 10. Former champion Samantha Stosur and two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka announced this week that they are both going to miss the U.S. Open, leaving even more room for unpredictable results. Muguruza, Pliskova, and Halep may be the front-runners now, but someone could pull an “Ostapenko.” The last tournament before the U.S. Open for the women is in New Haven.