What Ever Happened To Byung-ho Park?

Do you remember December 1, 2015? Byung-ho Park probably does. It was the day he signed with the Minnesota Twins to play Major League Baseball. Little did he know at the time, that he would not be playing for very long.

I’m sure you remember the buzz around Park. When he signed with the Twins at the end of 2015 he was coming off two consecutive 50 home run seasons, and a .343 batting average in his most recent season. Even though it was expected for his numbers to be a bit lower than that when he came to the western hemisphere, there was potential for a 40 homer guy with an average in the .200 range.

This, as you know by now, was not the case. In 62 games for the Twins, Park hit .191, with a .275 on base percentage, and 80 strikeouts. The only real promise of his game was his 12 homers, which put him on pace for about 31 homers had he played the whole season.

Then Park went down to AAA and moved his batting average up a touch, and still hit a lot of homers. But then he injured his wrist and was stuck at 31 games played for the Rochester Red Wings all year.

By the time 2017 rolled around Twins Territory expected a healthy Byung-ho Park. He was healthy, but he was ineffective as he was eventually designated for assignment and ended up back in Rochester to start the season. After four games this year, he was injured and missed another month. Recovery from that injury hampered his performance as his batting average was below .200 as recently as June 15. His average has picked up lately and he is now hitting .261. But with that climb in batting average, his homers have been left behind, as has only hit six in 71 games this year, a pace of only 13 over a 162-game season.

In short, things are not going well for Park. Injuries have obviously been a part of this, but there is more to the story. The main reason for signing Park was that he was supposed to be an above average hitter in the majors. If you look at the distribution of grounders, fly balls, and line drives for a league average hitter, you will see that it is about 21% liners, 44% grounders, 35% fly balls. In 2016, Park was close to that, producing a slightly higher fly ball rate, good because he is a power hitter, and a slightly lower line drive rate, bad because line drives are the hardest balls to catch. So, Park was signed to be an above average hitter, and he ended up hitting the ball at angles of a below average hitter. His power on the fly balls helped limit the damage, but too many ground balls are why he had the sub-.200 average and got sent to the minors.

A more in depth analysis of how Park fared on these hits can be found here, with the essential point being, not only did he distribute his hits this way, he also hit those ground balls weakly and those fly balls solidly.

Through his 2017 season, Park’s distribution has dropped to even worse levels. His line drives are up to almost 28%, which is great, but they have come at the expense of fly balls, which are down to 27% (a quarter of which have been infield popups). Almost half of his at bats are still ending in grounders too, which is not doing him any favors. Those numbers are pretty much the exact reason he is still sitting on six homers for the year. So Park is showing no signs of returning to the big league club any time soon if his problems from last season are not improving. Unless, of course, he can keep hitting a high number of line drives and his batting average climbs accordingly.

But I have another question about this whole situation. Did the Twins make the wrong choice sending Park down to the minors last season? It is no secret that the Twins had a terrible season in 2016. If Park had continued to hit .191 for the last four months of the season he would not have really hurt the team. And the popularity of Park probably would have done him, and the team, some favors. Park had his own cheering section at Target Field, which, as you would expect, is no longer available. This would have brought a better crowd to Twins games last year and possibly could have avoided the day when the stadium had fewer attendees than some little league games. Any goodwill the Twins could have built last year would have been great, and keeping Park in the majors would have been a great way to do it.

We also should consider the possibility that Park would have improved his performance had he remained in the majors. Sixty-two games is plenty of time to get acclimated to the MLB atmosphere, but a little more time with the coaching staff and an adjustment to his swing might have been enough to get his average up higher and his strikeout levels lower, like he did at AAA. But that is all hindsight, and there is no reason to believe that he would have gotten better when you consider that his improvements at AAA were not that great. For all we know, an alternate reality where Byung-ho Park stuck in the majors would have us wondering why Kennys Vargas was traded as we watched him have an MVP caliber season for the Dodgers or whichever team alternate Terry Ryan had decided to trade him to.

So the Park experiment has been a failure so far, but his improvements over the last month show there is at least a chance it is not over yet. I for one hope he finds his way back to the majors and joins Miguel Sanó in the home run parade or hits a bunch of doubles at a .300 average. And if he doesn’t, let’s hope it is because the Twins are doing so well there is just no place for him on the roster.