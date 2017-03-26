What The WBC Tells About The Twins For 2017

With the 2017 World Baseball Classic five days behind us, and most of the dust settled (looking at you Adam Jones/Yadier Molina), it’s time to see what we can learn from all of it.

For the Minnesota Twins, this requires looking at five players on the big league roster. Jose Berrios, Hector Santiago, Eddie Rosario, and Kennys Vargas all played for the Puerto Rico team that placed second in this year’s tournament. And Ervin Santana pitched for the Dominican Republic.

Taking any information from the WBC can be tough given how few games teams actually play, and the variety of competition they play. My hope is to find the beginning of any trends that may continue into the regular season for these four players.

Starting on the offensive side of things, Eddie Rosario had himself a very good tournament. In a lineup that featured many stars, Rosario still managed to shine through. He produced a .316 batting average and a .901 OPS. He only appeared in six games, but those are still solid numbers. He also only struck out three times in his 19 at-bats, a great improvement over his career average of striking out in 25% of at bats. If this rolls over to the regular season, Rosario will be a dangerous member of the lineup. Let’s also remember that Rosario hit a walk-off sacrifice fly for Puerto Rico in the WBC semi-finals. Situational hitting is something that could help a Twins team that scored the 23rd most runs with runners in scoring position. Eddie Rosario has been inconsistent in his two partial seasons, so a continuation of his WBC would provide a solid presence in the Twins’ lineup.

Also on offense is Kennys Vargas. Vargas went two for nine in the tournament, including four strikeouts. Of those two hits, one was a home run. If these numbers continue, Vargas will be about where he has been the past three years. In other words, he’ll be starting in Rochester or sitting on the bench in the majors. Paul Molitor has already expressed his disappointment in how little Vargas was used in the WBC, and Twins fans should feel the same way. It has already been three years of wondering when he’ll break through, and the wait continues. Let’s hope he can at least keep this power around so he can provide some pop when he is in the lineup.

On the mound, both Jose Berrios, Hector Santiago, and Ervin Santana got some innings in. Much like he was with Vargas, Molitor was disappointed that Berrios was only used twice in the tournament. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, and gave up six earned runs, including two home runs. These numbers give the impression that Berrios was terrible, but looking at his games makes things look a little better.

In his start against in Italy, he only allowed three base runners. Unfortunately, two homered and one had walked right before the first dinger. After the second homer, he set down the last ten batters he faced and ended with six strikeouts. In the championship loss to the United States, Berrios was solid through five batters. He struck out four of the first five he faced in the strong U.S. lineup. Unfortunately, he followed this up with a single, hit by pitch, and a walk. He left the game with the bases loaded and all three runners came in to score. The numbers are bad, but neither game was terrible. If every start is like the one he had against the Italy squad (even if they were a fairly weak team) he will do well this year, and if he can stretch out the dominance he had against the solid U.S. lineup, he could be an ace. If his time at AAA to start the year gives him the stamina to accomplish this, the Twins could have the ace they’ve been waiting for.

Things went pretty well for Hector Santiago in the tournament. They should be pleased with what they saw. In one out short of a full nine innings, Santiago only allowed two earned runs and struck out nine. Unfortunately, he walked five batters and gave up nine hits. Also, these innings all came in relief. Still, Santiago showed an ability to avoid big innings and get strikeouts, which is about all the Twins want from him anyways. If these appearances are mirrored when he starts games he should be a solid presence in the middle of the Twins’ rotation.

Lastly, Ervin Santana, the lone Twins player on the Dominican Republic roster, had some struggles. Getting a start in a win or go home game against the United States, Santana buckled. He pitched two solid innings to start the game, but then struggled in the next inning and two-thirds. Two big hits did him in, but he struggled to limit damage when he let runners get on. All told he gave up six hits, four runs, and only struck out two. If he is going to be the ace for the staff like he was last year, he’ll have to do better than this.

The World Baseball Classic is not the Major League Baseball season. It is short, spread out, and does not feature the same quality of competition. That being said, there is intensity and plenty of All-Star talent on the field. Not all of Minnesota’s players did well, but there is hope that some key players will have solid seasons, and that the atmosphere of the tournament gives these players more confidence if the games get important in the fall.