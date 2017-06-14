What To Expect From Jaycob Brugman

Recently, the Oakland A’s called up outfielder Jaycob Brugman from AAA Nashville to replace the struggling Mark Canha in the outfield. Brugman, a former 17th-round pick out of BYU, was slashing .288/.373/.364 in Triple-A. While he does not have the flashy tools of fellow prospects Franklin Barreto or Matt Chapman, Brugman brings much-needed consistency to a struggling A’s club.

As a late round draft pick, Brugman did not come with high expectations coming into the system. However, in his first full season in the pros, he surprised many by popping 21 homers across the low minors. He followed this up with solid campaigns in AA Midland in 2015 and AAA Nashville last year. In fact, there were many A’s fans who expected him to receive a September call-up at the end of last season. Instead, he stayed in Triple-A, contributing to Nashville’s playoff run that ended in a first-round exit. Even though he missed out on the Opening Day roster and was initially passed over for Jaff Decker, Brugman solidified himself on the radar with his strong spring performance and minor league track record. Now, he finally gets his chance.

Brugman will not wow you with his speed or power, but he will always give quality ABs. His strikeout rate in AAA was just 14.7%, along with a 12.0% BB rate. The A’s, who have been whiffing at an extreme clip, could use Brugman’s discipline at the top of the order. Once in a while, he will hit one out, and should be good for 10-15 homers a year. Defensively, even though he isn’t the fastest, he is fundamentally sound. He runs good routes to get to balls quick, and supplements it with an above-average arm. He should slot in nicely in the corners, and will handle center just fine if needed.

The A’s have a sore need for someone who can string together quality ABs and play solid defense. Brugman, despite not having loud tools, fits the bill perfectly for both. With Barreto and Chapman on their way, Brugman will be sparking both the current A’s lineup as well as an imminent youth revolution.