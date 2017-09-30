What to watch for: Milwaukee Bucks preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks 2017-18 preseason is nearly here. The team’s schedule includes four games in total, two at home, and two on the road. The full details are as follows:

Bucks Preseason Schedule



10/2- at Dallas Mavericks- 7:30 CT

10/4- vs Indiana Pacers- 7:00 CT

10/6- at Chicago Bulls- 7:00 CT

10/13- vs Detroit Pistons- 7:30 CT

It may be one step closer to meaningful basketball, but the preseason can be difficult to get through. Teams are allocating minutes to ensure they see enough of everyone to make informed personnel decisions, not to win games. That means a lot of playing time for the end of the bench types that are either still developing their games or figuring out how to survive the effects of deteriorating athleticism. Players who know their spots on the team are secure don’t work as hard, fans don’t really care, and ultimately the outcome of the game is meaningless. It doesn’t make for a particularly engaging or interesting product.

The preseason isn’t completely devoid of intrigue, though. It offers glimpses of potential, and begins to answer any major outstanding questions teams might have entering the year. The trouble is identifying which moments of games are worth watching, and what is just underwhelming, uninspired play.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help. We’ve outlined four recommendations to help you make the preseason a more enjoyable viewing experience. They’re all outlined below, running in order from least exciting to most (roughly).

Dream a dream

This recommendation is as close to a panacea for the preseason blues as we’ve got. It’s something I advise of anyone watching preseason basketball in any context. We can wait a few days before letting the realistic expectations of the regular season ruin our fun.

The preseason is for the dreamers. It’s short enough that a string of luck can translate into outrageous numbers, and filled with enough mediocre play that even average performance can feel like flashes of brilliance, particularly from younger players. Typically it would be unwise to buy into those feelings, but you aren’t likely to get more enjoyable opportunities than the self-delusion small sample sizes the preseason affords.

They can come in all shapes and sizes, from the reasonable (perhaps Greg Monroe can compete for the Sixth Man of the Year award) to the outlandish (maybe Thon Maker is Hakeem Olajuwon with a three-point shot), but whatever the nature of your fantasy, don’t run away.

Live in it. Revel in it. But maybe keep it to yourself, and acknowledge that you’ll have to change your tune in a few weeks time. This isn’t about predicting the improbable, so much as just considering it. If Malcolm Brogdon unexpectedly blossoms into an All-Star this year it isn’t necessary that you can go back and point to the moment you called it happening. You can always enjoy the smug self-satisfaction of having noticed the possibility yourself on that random early October night. There aren’t many greater joys in life.

Watch Giannis

Speaking of joys in life, even the slog of the preseason can’t take the shine off of Giannis’ game. He’s incredible, almost by accident at times. There is no amount of stalled offensive possessions or sloppy defense that could keep him from doing truly fascinating things. He’s too long, too skilled, and too willing to attempt the seemingly impossible. Just watching him move his incomprehensibly lanky limbs is a treat. So enjoy it.

Feel free to forget about the rest of the team for stretches. Focus in on his off-ball defense, or the way he sets screens, or sets up for his three-point shot. Dive into all the esoteric idiosyncrasies of his game. Watching a single player can be fun, and enlightening, but it keeps you from embedding yourself within the broader narrative of what’s happening between the two teams involved, so why not give it a try when the outcome of games don’t matter?

I should note that this recommendation may be rendered inconsequential with the recent tragic passing of Giannis’ father, Charles. That’s a far more important life event than basketball ever could be. Giannis should be given as much time as he needs to be with his family.

Establish your own personal evaluation of Jason Kidd

A lot has been said about Jason Kidd, both good and bad. He’s got a strangely (in the sense that it surrenders a number of very efficient shots) aggressive defensive system, extremely unpredictable rotations, and a bit of a penchant for over-relying on veterans, but he’s also shepherded Giannis along the path to superstardom about as well as anyone could have ever hoped for, turned Tony Snell into a legitimate wing player, and put Malcolm Brogdon into enough good situations to take home last year’s Rookie of the Year award.

Being a good coach includes a lot of different components, but one of critical importance is getting the most out of your players, and in that sense, Kidd has really done well. He deserves a break on some of the less impressive aspects of his coaching simply for what he’s managed to do from a player development standpoint, but there also needs to be a threshold — a point at which the expectation is that Kidd will be good, or at least competent, across the spectrum of coaching duties.

Some feel as though we’ve reached that threshold already, and they may be right, but you should get to make that decision for yourself. The preseason is a perfect time to start testing out some theories on where you stand. Kidd’s rotations won’t be reflective of what’s to come, but we should get a sense of how/if he plans on changing his offensive and defensive systems. Use those things to inform your opinion.

Enjoy the battle for the final roster spot

After a quiet offseason, the Bucks don’t project to have many new faces on the roster, but they very well may have one newcomer at the end of the bench. Brandon Rush, Gerald Green, Gary Payton II, Kendall Marshall, James Young, and Joel Anthony are all vying for the final spot on the team. Each has a distinct set of strengths and weaknesses, and the preseason should go a long way towards defining who gets to stay on with the Bucks for the coming year.

Milwaukee has somehow already cut both of the players they gave two-way contracts to, so there isn’t really a safety net here. That should make things all the more interesting. Smart money is probably on Rush or Green to make the team, with Rush as a slight favorite, but the Bucks are a little light on traditional point guard options, which leaves the door open for a surprise push from Payton or Marshall.

If at least two of the players contending for the final roster spot play well, it should make for the most intriguing storyline of the preseason. Should all of them play well, we could really be in for some fun. Feel free to pick a player to root for, or just bask in the general narrative of competition. There’s really no wrong way to digest this.