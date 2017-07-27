What’s Next For West Ham’s Offseason

After an exciting week that saw West Ham break their record transfer fee and add a top tier striker, what is next for the East London club in their offseason?

Transfers

West Ham should not be done just yet despite their impressive additions so far. They have tackled their biggest areas that needed improvement, striker, right back, and goal keeper. However, they still do need to bolster their ranks. The Hammers need to sign a secondary striker, to this Moussa Dembele from Celtic has been linked for a fee of £22.5 million. To a similar fee, Mexican international striker and Benfica star Raul Jiminez is available as well, and linked heavily after Javier Hernandez signed earlier this week.

Others linked to West Ham are Brentford midfielder Jota and Burnley striker Andre Grey. Both midfield/winger, and secondary striker are positions that need to be filled during this window.

Outgoings

Earlier this week, keeper Darren Randolph was sold to Championship side Middlesbrough for a £5 million fee. Randolph was seeking first team football with the upcoming World Cup, and did not like his chances of beating out Adrian and newcomer Joe Hart to earn games at West Ham. Likewise, young striker Ashley Fletcher has sealed a move to Middlesbrough for a £7 million fee. Fletcher failed to impress and reach his full potential at West Ham and may be better suited for Championship football. David Sullivan has down some great business here, netting a £6 million profit off the striker.

As has been the case all season, forwards Sofaine Feghouli and Robert Snodgrass are looking to be sold. The talks of Feghouli going to Turkish side Galatasaray have heated up again, which would be beneficial as his wages are quite high. The club has also had multiple offers on Snodgrass from the Championship, however, the fee is considerably lower than what West Ham paid for him in January so there is no rush to sell him for a loss. Both moves are required before more players come into the club, which could be more pressure to move them now.

The Youngsters

The likes of Declan Rice, Reece Burke, Josh Cullen, and Nathan Holland have all impressed in their preseason games and training up to this point. The double edge of this sword is that the confidence in the youth possibly deters the move for more established players if they are viewed as possible spot fillers on the squad. But the inexperience of a full season can perhaps show itself late in the season when the club is at a make or break point. Last season, West Ham was lucky enough to have the depth at center back to lean on James Collins and Jose Fonte, proven Prem players that helped seal West Ham’s future in the Premier League.

Injuries

A few injuries have been reported, specifically Angelo Ogbonna, Manuel Lanzini, and Andy Carroll. There were reports that Ogbonna, who had knee surgery last season, was seen limping off the field at training complaining of pain in his repaired knee. Lanzini had missed that training session due to an ankle injury, however, he did stay active in the gym continuing to improve his status. What is settling about the news regarding these two players is the medical staff led by Gary Lewin. He is top level at his job and will maximize players who are injury prone or have picked up a knock. I have faith in his ability to rehab any players who are injured and get them game ready.

Andy Carroll has recently been spotted in a club until 9 am by a young fan. This seems a little odd as he should have been rehabilitating his back injury and not partying, and the story just may be a recycled one. Carroll, who is a relatively new father and has just announced his second child, seems like an odd candidate for partying at this time. What has come out is that Carroll has been given time off from the club and has been allowed to stay in London. His reputation as a man with a passion for off-field fun was well known when he was brought in to the club and stories like this, which may not even be true, are expected to arise with his attitude.

The often injured Diafra Sakho has been cleared for action as he has been reported as fully fit. If true this may be the first time in his career he is “fully” fit. It comes at a fortunate time for West Ham who has the Betway Cup in Germany this weekend, and with Fletcher gone youngster Antonio Martinez is the only available striker outside of Sakho.