What’s Wrong With Blue Jays Ace Marco Estrada?

Solve one problem, and then another comes up.

That’s been one of the main stories for the Toronto Blue Jays so far in 2017 — especially on the pitcher’s mound.

J.A. Happ is off the DL and is looking just as sharp as the 20-game winner we saw last year. Marcus Stroman is bouncing back nicely after an off 2016 campaign, and Francisco Liriano is starting to record more strikeouts and less earned runs.

But despite all the positive stuff happening on the mound, something isn’t working for Blue Jays ace, Marco Estrada. He allowed two runs or less in his first six starts, but Estrada has been unraveling in more ways than one over the past several weeks.

Over his last three games, Estrada has logged just 11.5 innings and a whopping 17 earned runs. Estrada has allowed four home runs over those games as well — further showing that his command just isn’t there right now.

In both 2015 and 2016, opponents batted just .203 against Estrada. So far in 2017? It’s up to .269. The BABIP is also going up at an alarming rate. The Tampa Bay Rays batted .625 with balls in play against Estrada on Tuesday night. Before that, the Oakland Athletics batted .467 with balls in play.

Last year, Estrada was off to an excellent start. But a herniated disc took a toll on Estrada, and his numbers gradually got worse until he was fully healthy again. It’s possible that he’s playing through an injury that the team hasn’t told the public.

It’s the only logical explanation as to why Estrada has been struggling for about a month now. Over the first six weeks, he looked like a true Cy Young candidate. Now? Estrada has simply lost everything that you can think of from a pitcher’s command.

He’ll get the chance to rebound next Monday when the Jays pay a visit to Arlington when they take on the Texas Rangers.