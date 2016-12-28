Where Should Josh McDaniels Go?

I’ll be completely honest here for a moment, I’ve always been of a mixed opinion as far as Josh McDaniels is concerned. On one hand I think when he really wants to be, he can be one of if not the best offensive minds in the entirety of the NFL. Then there are other times that, usually on 3rd and 8 or longer, where the guy makes me want to pull my hair out when he calls yet another screen pass or 4-yard crossing route hoping that the receiver forces a missed tackle and makes a play, or when with about half of the 4th quarter to go and he goes conservative with a bunch of running plays that only succeeds in running about 2 minutes off the clock (see the game against Pittsburgh earlier this season). You have Tom Brady slinging the ball back there, he of the 2nd lowest interception rate of all-time, and you continue to go conservative in situations where I think you should be aggressive and try to put the game away. It annoys me quite a bit, admittedly.

However, after starting 3-1 sans Brady with a pair of inexperienced QBs and the offense playing well for the most part during those first 3 games, I can understand why teams are scouting him as potentially their next head coach, even if his first tenure with the Broncos didn’t go all that great. He’s one of the best offensive minds in football and is now much older and (presumably) wiser than his first go around as a head coach. Really, the only reason why he isn’t a head coach for another team right now is because McDaniels is happy to wait for the right opportunity to open up for him while he calls plays for the best QB in football. Certainly not a bad gig to help boost your resume around the league.

Anyway, after a few years of waiting, I think McDaniels has a very real and very good spot for him if he does decide to leave the comfy confines of Brady’s Place on Sundays. And that team is…

The Jacksonville Jaguars

This is perhaps a pretty obvious pick, but think for a second about how good this fit is and you’ll know why that is.

The Jaguars have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the football in QB Blake Bortles, WRs Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, and Marqise Lee, a dynamic red zone threat TE in Julius Thomas and a solid though not necessarily spectacular duo of RBs in Chris Ivory and TJ Yeldon. Blake Bortles aside, the starting skill-position talent in Jacksonville on offense arguably rivals that of what New England boasts, even with a healthy Gronk in the fold. That is quite the foundation for McDaniels to build his team around, and that’s not even including the young, raw talent that Jacksonville possesses on their defense.

As for Bortles, if anyone is going to fix him and his now completely out of wonk throwing motion, McDaniels is up to the task. We’re talking about a man who managed to coax solid play out of Kyle Orton during his time in Denver, made Jimmy Garroppolo look like the next big thing for 2 games earlier this season, and drew up a game plan on a short week that helped lead to the Patriots winning a game against the Texans despite playing their rookie third string QB in Jacoby Brissett. McDaniels clearly understands what makes QBs tick, and while it may be a bit too early to label him the next great “QB Whisperer,” I think he has a very real chance to put Bortles’ career back on track.

There’s also the Jimmy Garroppolo X Factor. If McDaniels decides that he wants to bring his young protege along with him to Jacksonville, I’m sure Bill Belichick would be willing to listen to trade offers. Both have a great idea of what exactly he’s worth to both teams, and I’m sure Belichick would be much more willing to trade a non-division opponent coached by what would be his former assistant.

Josh McDaniels can be a bit conservative and a bit quiet at times, which will lead some to question if he can lead a pack of alpha dogs. However, there is no questioning that this man deserves a second chance to lead a team, and to me, Jacksonville would be a great destination for him this offseason if he does decide to once again try to leave Belichick’s long shadow.