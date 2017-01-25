- Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble
Where Will Jabrill Peppers Get Selected In NFL Draft?
- Updated: January 25, 2017
One of the most interesting questions during the offseason is where will Jabrill Peppers get drafted? On the surface, draft position is extremely valuable. However, draft picks can be the most overrated thing in sports. They are about as useless as the star ranking for high school players entering college.
Just because you are projected to go in the first round, doesn’t mean you are equipped to produce at a high level. More importantly, low draft picks continue to produce at a high level in the NFL. Peppers’ success or failure will come well after the 2017 NFL Draft.
As the Michigan Wolverines proved, Peppers is talented enough to play anywhere on the field. In addition to becoming one of the best defensive players in the country, Peppers had the ability to change the game on the offensive end. In fact, the Wolverines didn’t get Peppers the ball enough last season.
How Good is Jabrill Peppers Defensively?
Due to injury, Peppers missed most of his freshman season. When he returned to the lineup as a safety in 2015, Peppers accounted for 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups. He was only scratching the surface of his ability. Yet, the new coaching staff saw something special in Peppers.
Last season, they moved him to linebacker. Despite his size, Peppers remained physical enough to play the run against opposing ground attacks. Last season Michigan listed Peppers at 6’1, 205 pounds. He also became a player Michigan could use all over the field without altering their base defense. Peppers recorded 66 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, including 3 sacks and 1 interception.
The stats may not jump off the page, but Peppers’ ability to diagnose plays is the best in the business. Earlier in the season, we talked about Peppers’ tackle against the Colorado Buffaloes. Here’s another look at his explosive attack of the ball carrier.
His speed attacking the line of scrimmage is incredible. Scouts have noticed his ability to make tackles in the open field. But will he become an elite cover guy if the NFL wanted him to play cornerback?
Jabrill Peppers has limited pass coverage experience
During his stint with the Wolverines, Peppers only recorded 11 pass breakups and 1 interception. He may have the ability to become an elite corner in the first half of his career. Make no mistake, the NFL will scrutinize Peppers’ cover skills. The organization should put Peppers in the best position to succeed.
Therefore, his biggest upside could be learning to defend the pass. Peppers has great hands. He also has quickness to defend the elite receivers. Still, film shows there’s a lot to work on in pass coverage. Furthermore, would it be a waste to not have Peppers play in the box?
One thing they can't question is my work ethic.
— JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 25, 2017
Jabrill Peppers could produce a shocker
If Peppers faltered as a defensive player in the NFL, there’s always a chance he could move to the offensive side of the ball. He scored five rushing touchdowns with the Wolverines in two seasons. He also averaged 13 yards per punt return during his Michigan career. As a result, Peppers could turn into the next Devin Hester on the next level.
With that said, Peppers seems like a solid first-round pick. He just might exceed expectations once his NFL career starts.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
