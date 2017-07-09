Where Will The A’s Trade Yonder Alonso?

With the season now already at the halfway point and the Oakland A’s most likely out of contention, attention turns toward which players will be dealt for new faces at the trade deadline. With several veterans having strong campaigns, the A’s could land quite the prospect haul. Yonder Alonso is one of these players, having a breakout campaign where he is batting .278 with 20 HRs and a .943 OPS. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, what kind of return could he fetch?

New York Yankees for RHP Domingo Acevedo and LHP Dietrich Enns

The Yankees are the most obvious fit for Alonso as a contender with a black hole of offensive production at first base. Rather than run the inexperienced Ji-Man Choi out every day down the stretch, the Yankees will look for outside help. Being a left-handed hitter, Alonso fits like a glove with the short porch in Yankee Stadium.

Acevedo is a true power arm who reaches 103 mph with an above average changeup. His slider is fringy as of right now but has room for improvement. Some are concerned that he will be a reliever long-term, but so far he’s done nothing to support that notion. He consistently goes deep into games while maintaining his stuff in the late innings.

Enns is quite the opposite of Acevedo. A crafty lefty who sits 88-93 with a four-pitch mix, he nonetheless racks up a solid strikeout rate. Over his minor league career, Enns has put up an unreal 1.86 ERA across 372.1 innings along with a 9.1 K/9. He should be big league ready immediately and step into Oakland’s rotation.

St. Louis Cardinals for OF Harrison Bader and OF Oscar Mercado

The Cardinals have a losing record, but they are only 4.5 games back in their division. At first base they are currently deploying right-handed rookie Luke Voit. While Voit has done an admirable job, he could be better served as a pinch-hitter or platoon mate of Alonso.

Bader was drafted as a college slugger and has risen quickly through the farm system. He is currently slashing .309/.359/.529 in AAA with 17 home runs. Blocked by a plethora of outfielders in St. Louis, he is perfect trade bait for Oakland. Primarily a center fielder in the minors, Bader is passable there and would likely be plus in a corner.

Mercado is more raw and toolsy than Bader. Drafted out of high school as a plus defensive shortstop with a light bat, Mercado flopped in the low minors. His bat was light as expected, but his defense was utterly terrible, committing 118 errors in 280 games. Converting to center field, Mercado has found himself a new home where he can utilize his plus speed. His bat broke out in a big way as well, slashing .321/.378/.468 in AA. While he is still raw, he’s got tools on both sides of the ball that rival any prospect in the A’s system.

Final Thoughts

Every team in contention other than these two seem to have a first baseman in place already. This means that despite Alonso being one of the best hitters in the league, his market will simply not be that high. Combined with the fact that Oakland has little leverage, since Alonso only has half a year left on his deal, means that most likely no top 100 prospects will come in a trade. That being said, Acevedo and Bader are two game-changing talents that can impact the A’s organization in a big way.