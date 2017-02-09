Which ACC Coaches Are Feeling The Heat?

When you coach in the most competitive conference in America you’re never more than a few rough seasons from the hot seat. Below I took a look at the five coaches in the ACC who have struggled to produce over the past couple of seasons and how likely it is that they will make it until the end of next season. Keep in mind this is all speculation and done just for fun. Finally, just because a coach is listed below it does not mean I think he will be fired before the end of next season, these five just happen to be the closest to the hot seat as of now.

Danny Manning

Third Season: 14-10 (5-7)

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have already won more games in 2017 than they did in either of their previous two seasons. They are a team that is trending upwards and with a solid young core, there is no reason to believe this group can’t return to the NCAA Tournament as soon as next season. Manning returns his entire rotation outside of senior Austin Arians who has been a solid contributor with 8.1 PPG. The Deacs are led by sophomore center, John Collins. The 6’10 Collins is having a stellar season averaging 17.9 PPG and 9.5 RPG while also blocking 41 shots so far this season. Collins has recently been floated as a possible first-round pick in the upcoming draft and if he continues to produce at a high level it would not be a total surprise to see him make the jump to the NBA.

Manning pulled in a solid three-man recruiting class of Chandee Brown, Melo Eggleston, and Sunday Okeke. Brown is the jewel of the class and is rated as the #31st player in the class of 2017. The 6’5 guard is a physical presence on the court and will be able to compete from day one. He is a solid shooter both off the dribble and in catch and shoot scenarios and absorbs contact well when going to the hoop. As long as the Demon Deacons continue to improve Manning should be safe, but if Collins leaves, that could be difficult without another proven presence down low. Simply being .500 in the conference should be the goal for next season.

Likelihood of finishing next season: 95%

Kevin Stallings

First Season: 13-11 (2-9)

It is not unusual for a coach to struggle in his first year at a new school, but with proven scorers and a fairly experienced team, the Pittsburgh Panthers were hoping to skip those first season blues. Pittsburgh got off to a solid start in the non-conference schedule going 11-2 while picking up solid wins against Marquette and Maryland. In their first two games of ACC play, Pittsburgh went to overtime against Notre Dame and Virginia and while they fell to the Irish, they came away with a statement win over the Cavaliers. However, the wheels fell off immediately after that with Pitt losing their next eight in a row. Kevin Stallings’ team currently sits in last place, but he is likely to get another year or two before he starts to feel the pressure.

Stallings is starting from ground zero next season and will be bringing in a six-man class in 2017. In the backcourt, he is bringing in a pair of playmakers in Aaron Thompson and Marcus Carr. Thompson is a smooth operator who plays with his head up and is always looking for the open teammate. He is also capable of scoring off the dribble and has a quick first step. Carr is a leader who is able to score on all three levels. His range forces defenders to guard him up close and when they do he is excellent at getting by them. While Carr and Thompson are primarily point guards, they should be able to coexist and possibly thrive playing off one another. In the frontcourt, Stallings went after physically ready players with post grads Terrell Brown and Peace Ilegomah and junior college product Jared Wilson-Frame.

Likelihood of finishing next season: 90%

Jim Christian

Third Season: 9-16 (2-10)

Boston College bottomed out last season going an abysmal 7-25 (0-18) with the lone bright spot being freshman guard, Jerome Robinson, who averaged 11.7 PPG. This season has already seen the Eagles surpass last season’s win total, with Robinson and freshman guard Ky Bowman leading the way. With a promising young backcourt in place, the Eagles will continue to get more competitive each year. The only thing holding Boston College back is a serviceable frontcourt. Freshman Nik Popovic has been a nice boost, giving the Eagles 6.3 PPG and 3.8 RPG in only 14.3 MPG, but he is going to need help to be effective.

6’10 forward Luka Kraljevic is the lone commit so far for the Eagles in 2017 and should be able to contribute in some way from day one. The Don Bosco Prep product is a face-up power forward with a soft touch. Kraljevic can cause trouble for opposing teams with his length on both ends of the court. While he is still a bit thin, there is no reason for him not to crack the lineup at some point next season. So far during his tenure at Boston College, Christian has gone 6-41 in ACC play. If he wants to see a fifth season in Chestnut Hill then the Eagles will need to take a noticeable step forward next season.

Likelihood of finishing next season: 75%

Brad Brownell

Seventh Season 13-10 (3-8)

The Tigers haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2011, but after posting winning seasons in each of the last three years there was hope that this would be the year Clemson returned to the Big Dance. Unfortunately, outside of a complete turn around by the Tigers, they will not be qualifying this year. Clemson does have a fairly easy stretch of games to finish the season and can still salvage a decent record, but will that be enough to save Brownell’s job? The Tigers lose a lot of talent after this season with Jaron Blossomgame, Avry Holmes, and Sidy Djitte all graduating, and now might be the time to pull the trigger and start the rebuilding process.

If Brownell is back for next season he will be welcoming in a four-man class that is as good as any other he has brought in during his time at Clemson. Power Forward Aamir Simms is the highest-rated player in the class and will provide good energy and toughness for the Tigers. While Simms doesn’t have a refined post game, he is a strong rebounder and can finish through traffic at the rim. On the defensive side of the ball, he is consistently in good position to deny the entry pass to the post.

Likelihood of finishing next season: 40%

Mark Gottfried

Sixth Season: 14-11 (3-9)

The Wolfpack made the NCAA Tournament in each of Mark Gottfried’s first four seasons at North Carolina State, including two Sweet Sixteen appearances. However, since the start of last season, N.C. State has posted a record of 30-28 while going 8-22 in the ACC. The Wolfpack has just as much raw talent as anyone else in the conference, but struggle on the defensive end. So far this season opponents of Gottfried’s team are averaging 79.6 PPG, which ranks #310 in the nation. If North Carolina State struggles down the stretch, then it could very well cost Mark Gottfried his job.

Thomas Allen is the only player committed to N.C. State as of now. The 6’2 guard is a threat to score from anywhere on the court, but is especially dangerous from deep. He is a solid passer, but looks to score more times than not when the ball is in his hands. Allen should get a chance to contribute right away with Dennis Smith Jr. being more than likely to go pro at the end of the season.

Likelihood of finishing next season: 25%