Proving doubters wrong and squashing once very prevalent trade rumors, Chicago White Sox right fielder, Avisail Garcia, was selected as the team’s lone representative for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11. Garcia has proven time and time again throughout the first half of the 2017 MLB season why the Sox were right in keeping him, and that hard work, maturity, and adjustments are a huge part in his renewed success.

I have always said since the Sox traded for Garcia in a blockbuster three-team trade deadline deal on July 30, 2013, (which sent Jake Peavy to the Boston Red Sox) how glad I was they got him and how much potential he had to be a great five-tool player. Mostly injured in his first couple of years with the team, –in which he played just a combined 88 games between the end of 2013 and all of 2014– Garcia’s first real season in 2015 saw him hit a modest .257 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs in 148 games.

Looking ready to have a breakout season last year, Garcia was then moved from right field to designated hitter, but didn’t adjust to the change too well; hitting just .245 with 12 homers and 51 RBIs in 120 games. Most thought he was not only done with the team, but possibly in the majors as a whole. You can count me as one of the few who retained faith that Avi would fulfill his potential this year on a rebuilding Sox team and with a new manager in Rick Renteria.

Seeing how hard he worked to shed pounds and adjusted his swing, as well as introduce a renewed hustle on both the basepaths and in going back to right field during the offseason, you can really see it all finally, at the age of 26 this year, really click for Garcia.

“First of all, I lost weight. I work on my hitting. I wake up every day at like 5 a.m. to go to the gym and work hard. (I) go back home in the afternoon and then go to hit like three times per week. All that work is coming together.” Garcia mentioned in his celebratory press conference following his ASG selection. ” I just thank God for the opportunity and have to keep working. Like I said, it’s another blessing. When you work hard and believe in yourself, you got a really good chance to be where I am right now representing the White Sox in the All-Star game. I feel blessed.”

Through 75 games this year, –with a career-best .318 average to go with an .875 OPS, 11 home runs, and 51 RBIs– it has really shown. Seeing Garcia leg out so many routine outs to various areas of the infield for hits and getting to balls in right field with such an aggression that may not have been there as much before, you can see why so many have always thought he would be such an amazing ballplayer.

A lot of it is not only the adjustments and work, but as Avi also pointed out the mental approach too, and how much he’s still learning about the game. “I thank God for learning this. I know what happened in that at-bat and now I can make the adjustment. It’s a big thing in this game. This game is about adjustment. You just gotta keep your mind strong and be focused and positive and try to make that adjustment fast.”

As Garcia is learning, baseball is something you always continue to learn about, no matter how old you are. And the more you learn, adjust, and mature as you grow from year-to-year, the better you get. Which is a huge reason why he will be heading to his first of hopefully many more All-Star Games to come.