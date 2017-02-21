White Sox’s Avisail Garcia Works Hard To Regain Starting Right Field Spot

Coming into a new season and the start of Spring Training at Camelback Ranch in Arizona, the Chicago White Sox had two outfield positions open, in right and center field. Now as the team gets ready to open Cactus League play in just five days and get ready for Opening Day of a new MLB season in a little less than a month and a half, the White Sox and manager Rick Renteria are looking to give veteran Avisail Garcia the first real shot at becoming the everyday starting right fielder; a position Garcia held in 2015 before Adam Eaton offset him last season due of Garcia’s disappointing season that year–13 home runs and a .257 batting average. He was pushed into an unwanted designated hitter’s role where he suffered even more with just a .245 average and 12 homers.

“We still want to get him in right to get him comfortable again and we know Melky [Cabrera], how he plays left,” Renteria said on Monday from Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Garcia actually said how he believes the move will help him too.

“My real position is in the outfield. I feel better there. I don’t like DH but I don’t have control of that, so I just go to do my job,” Garcia said. “When you work hard and put your heart in work, everything after goes well. So you just have to continue to work hard everyday.”

Something the 25-year-old has done a lot of since October as he had only two weeks off and went straight to work by getting 113 at-bats while playing for Tigres de Aragua in the Venezuelan Winter League. Garcia also lost 10 pounds to get into better shape, coming into camp at 258 pounds and a goal weight of 248 by the time camps break.

To say Garcia’s time with the team has been a disappointment would be an understatement. Since being acquired in a three-team deal with Detroit and Boston in 2013, as the centerpiece of the White Sox rebuild while still trying to contend effort, his projected five-tool piece hasn’t really shown or projected anywhere close to what many thought they were thought to be. Especially his power numbers, which have been nowhere what the club hoped: 39 career home runs and 50 doubles to go with a .385 slugging percentage.

That Garcia’s first meeting with the media on Monday was delayed because of working extra time in the cages with Jose Abreu is quite fitting. Seeing as what Abreu has become for the Sox, is what the team thought Garcia would be for them long before Jose came on board. Now if Avi can produce even half or a quarter of what Abreu has, the Sox will be certainly be more than satisfied.

Do you think he has the tools to play a solid right field and still ever reach that five-tool potential? Let me know and we will of course keep you updated on Avi and the rest of the Sox’s progress throughout the spring.