White Sox’s Carlos Rodon Looks Very Sharp, Already In Mid-Season Form In First Start Of Spring

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon made his first start of the year Sunday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona.

Allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings and striking out five batters while allowing just one walk, everything seemed to go right for the Sox’s southpaw in their 11-2 thumping of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim; which looked nothing like only his first appearance of the spring with how easily he settled in.

Using all four of his pitches, Rodon had some crisp movement throughout, throwing 38 of his 65 pitches for strikes; which included a pair of offspeed pitches for called third strikes and 10 more pitches he threw in the bullpen.

Working up to a slow but steady program in a similar fashion they had former ace Chris Sale do last spring, Rodon spoke of how happy he was to see actual game action again with teammates. “It was good to be out there and compete with my teammates again. That was fun. I’ve been sitting here for awhile watching everybody else do something. I finally got to get out there and compete. So it was fun.”

Having his Arizona workload limited to batting practice situations, bullpens, and simulated games before Sunday, Rodon can now focus on his next spring start Friday at the Oakland A’s.

The Sox look to help him avoid some of the fatigue that he experienced last summer, where he just missed pitching 200 innings; which is a goal of his for this upcoming season. The team felt they can help him reach it by bringing him along slowly because of the longer Cactus League schedule this year.