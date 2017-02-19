White Sox’s Charlie Tilson Suffers Injury Setback, To Miss Beginning Of Cactus League Play

Homegrown Wilmette, Illinois native Charlie Tilson was one of the more excited bunch of young players coming into Spring Training and the upcoming new MLB season for the Chicago White Sox. It was with good reason too, as the outfielder was coming off a season in which he suffered a season-ending injury only days after being acquired by the White Sox on last year’s trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Zach Duke trade.

The top outfield prospect will have to wait for his first Spring Training with the Sox to officially begin, though, as he suffered a stress fracture in his right foot. Tilson had an MRI to diagnose the injury before Saturday’s first full-squad workout; forcing the team to shut him down from impact activities for 10 days, at which point he will be re-evaluated.

Tilson’s latest injury could be regarded as somewhat disappointing considering how hard he worked to come back from the torn left hamstring he suffered in his lone game with the White Sox –which he suffered while trying to make a diving catch in center field in the fifth inning of an Aug. 2 game versus the Tigers at home.

A New Trier graduate, Tilson seemed to remain positive about the situation on Sunday from Camelback Ranch in Arizona having this to say, “Certainly I guess you could say I’m disappointed, but it’s a very minor setback and it’s part of the process. I had a major repair, and these things come up, and hopefully we can minimize them as much as we can, and hopefully this is the last one. I’m just going to deal with it and do whatever I can to move forward. I still have very little doubt I’ll be able to get back out there and be ready to play. I’m very confident in my body.”

Ranked the Sox’s No. 11 prospect by MLB.com, Tilson came into camp projected as the team’s starting center fielder, but now with this minor setback, it means he won’t be ready to go by the time Cactus League play opens on Saturday. With Peter Bourjos and veteran Leury Garcia the most likely options to fill the center field spot for now.

Sox manager Rick Renteria saying he will “open my eyes up to a few more options” in center field with Tilson out.

Going into camp, the club had openings in both center and right field, after the trade of Adam Eaton to Washington in Dec. and letting veteran Austin Jackson go in free agency opened up both of those spots.

Renteria also said Avisail Garcia will most likely be given the first shot to really “settle into right field.”