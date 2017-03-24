White Sox’s Competition For Second Base Not Only Between Saladino And Sánchez, According To Sox GM

Going into Spring Training and a new season, despite the notable acquisition of top prospect Yoan Moncada as one of the key pieces in the blockbuster Chris Sale trade, the Chicago White Sox were thought to have second base still locked up with veteran Brett Lawrie as the starter.

Things changed rather quickly, though, as only a few weeks into camp and Cactus League play Lawrie asked for and was granted his release by the team. Thus freeing up more playing time for Moncada and a lot of the younger guys the Sox are trying to build around as part of their current rebuild process.

While Moncada received a lot of playing time and showed some mostly pretty solid play throughout camp, the overwhelming thought was that third year players Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sánchez would be the main players competing to be the Sox’s starting second baseman, come Opening Day on April 3.

That looks to be coming even more to fruition now as despite leading the team with 13 RBIs this spring and finally getting his swing more towards where he wanted it, Moncada was on Tuesday, along with the rest of the team’s other top four prospects, reassigned to minor league camp.

With the competition really truly being between Saladino and Sanchez now, I got a chance during a conference call with White Sox general manager Rick Hahn to ask his thoughts about the competition and of what the expectations were for the team at second. To which he had the following to say:

“I would also put Leury Garcia to an extent into that mix. Now Leury also has the versatility to play the outfield and Sally and Sánchez to an extent have the ability to play three other or three infield positions. Shot Sally could probably play some first too.”

It seemed to come as no surprise that Hahn mentioned Leury playing there to an extent, as well as the outfield, because he was also thought to be in possible competition for the starting center field spot as well. Hahn kind of made it seem like no matter who starts the season at second on Opening Day, they wouldn’t necessarily be the starting second baseman for the duration of the season. With Moncada waiting in the wings, in much the same way shortstop Tim Anderson did last year, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him called up in say June or so to takeover as the starting second baseman. Hahn really praised how versatile the current three of Saladino, Sánchez, and Leury all are, though, not just for second, but being able to play virtually anywhere.

“We do have various options for Ricky to mix and match in the lineup. You know Saladino’s nickname around here is Tom Emanski, if you remember from those late night instructional videos because of how clean he is defensively at any position we put him at. So while Sally, lets say he is the opening day second basemen. That doesn’t mean he is going to be standing at second base 140 times. We are going to move him around some, I think and some time at short and some time at third and as the season unfolds we will be able to adapt to whatever opportunity arises in playing time for him.”

You can see that with how well he adjusted to gaining more regular playing time last year after Lawrie got hurt, showing how much he is a player that no matter where he plays, you need somebody like him in the lineup, if not everyday, as much as possible. Which is probably one of the reasons he is the current odds-on-favorite to open the season as the team’s starting second baseman.

While it seems Hahn had a lot more great things to say about Saladino, he also had great things to say about Sánchez and Leury as well. Talking up Sánchez’ defense, as a plus defender at second and how his switch-hitting will really allow Renteria the opportunity to play matchups. He really emphasized on how this will be a huge opportunity for a lot of players like Leury this year too.

“Part of going through this process is finding out about some of our young guys and given them that opportunity to prove what they can do at the big league level and how they can potentially fit on a championship caliber club going forward. So that’s going to be that type of opportunity this year for Leury Garcia.”