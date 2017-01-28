White Sox Legends Drop Gems On 2017 White Sox On Opening Night Of Sox Fest

Exciting, thrilling, and jubilant is not how most would expect the Chicago White Sox and their fans to be coming into Friday, the opening night at the Hilton Chicago for this year’s Sox Fest. Especially after their crosstown rival Chicago Cubs won the World Series only months ago and just recently had their own convention, their fans and the city still riding high on it.

Bo's favorite baseball memory? Being thrown out of a game so he could get to the hospital to be with his wife and newborn daughter. pic.twitter.com/hE9TVIzBgR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 28, 2017

While the Sox go into this upcoming season knowing they lost two of their best players in veterans Chris Sale and Adam Eaton during the offseason, as well as operating under new manager in Rick Renteria, the fans seem to be okay with the idea of the team going into rebuilding mode. Even if doesn’t mean it will happen right away, White Sox fans seem to be excited about the young nucleus of the team that should help the team compete for years to come.

That along with the fact of this being Sox Fest’s 25th Anniversary. Some of the gems and stories that are dropped throughout a lot of the seminars/panels are why fans continue to come back year after year too. Last year’s featuring of 2005 World Series champions Carl Everett, Jose Contreras, and Harris, being one of them. The former greats like Carlton Fisk, Ron Kittle, Bo Jackson, Harold Baines, and Willie Harris that were brought out Friday night, keeps the fans coming back and happy. Sox legends and greats like Frank Thomas and Jim Thome set to be here Saturday definitely helping too.

Bo having one of those great moments when he had all the fans laughing at him walking in late, a few minutes after Carlton and Harold had already arrived. Bo saying it was cause he had to pee and something most “Will understand when they’re 45.”

Fisk and Bo “evidently” doing most of the talking. A story Carlton told about a favorite moment for him as a White Sox when he and Harold were teammates and Harold had one of his normal just over 16-foot line drives that barely got out for a walk-off on a windy day when the conditions were poor and nobody could hit. The media asking Harold about the shot afterward and if he got enough on the ball, to which his response was just “Evidently!”

When asked his favorite pitchers to hit against Bo said it was hard throwers. “I loved to hit hard throwers because sure you’re going to strikeout, but also hit home runs. If you hit it on the screws, it’s just going to go.” Case in point, Harold and his success against Hall of Famer and arguably the best pitcher of all-time, Nolan Ryan. “I had five career home runs, but couldn’t hit his change,” Baines said.

One of the funnier gems was Bo’s favorite baseball moment, which was on July 21, 1990, when he became a Dad for the third time and had his first and only baby girl. Bo spoke to how he purposely got thrown out of that game so he could go to the hospital to spend time with his wife and newborn daughter. He went to Popeyes to get chicken for his wife cause she said how the hospital food sucked. Goes into a whole story about how he got drenched in water from a white car that drove past a puddle when he arrived at the hospital. Nurses asked what happened, he told her and she gave him a pair of scrubs. So he ended up sleeping in the scrubs with his wife and newborn girl, watching the rest of the game and eating chicken. Says he still has the scrubs till this day.

Carlton and Harold were asked aside what their favorite moments from the 1983 team were, to which Harold said nothing. Fisk said was the team’s pitching and how he “had fun catching them of how good they were. Especially with how good American League Cy Young award winner LaMarr Hoyt was and people forget how good Richard Dotson and Floyd Bannister were too.” Baines backtracked and said there wasn’t really a favorite moment he had with that ’83 team, but “just the friendships that he made with team. Players aren’t really like that today.”

It was said how a lot of players today focus more so on social media and other technology where they don’t have to be with teammates. Thought that the 2017 White Sox could learn from that and hopefully in years to come be better socialized with each other like old teams, like that ’83 team, were and still are with each other today.