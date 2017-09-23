White Sox Get Dramatic Victory Behind Moncada And Davidson Homers

Rookies Yoan Moncada and Matt Davidson’s home runs –as part of a five-run fourth inning rally in a 7-6 Chicago White Sox comeback victory on Friday night– were crucial in helping the Sox open their final home-stand of the year with a win. But it was the dramatic ending that most will probably remember.

With one out and Whit Merrifield at second in the top of the ninth, a rocket was hit by Lorenzo Cain towards right field, which right fielder Avisail Garcia picked up, after initially slipping and falling, to throw a perfect laser throw to nail Merrifield at home trying to score the tying run.

“I fell, but I just threw the ball as quick as I can cause I knew he was a fast runner. So that’s what I did. I didn’t think about it. I just got up in threw because when you think about it, that’s when you throw it somewhere else. You just got to do it and not think about it (the fall). Stand up and throw,” Garcia had to say about the throw.

Then as if that was enough, Omar Narvaez threw to Jose Abreu at first as Cain tried stretching the single into a double. Jose threw a perfect strike of his own and shortstop Tim Anderson applied the tag to complete the very unusual 9-2-4-6 double-play.

It was a rare off day for Sox rookie Reynaldo Lopez, who went 6 1/3 innings of six runs allowed on 10 hits. Only two of those runs being earned, though, he picked up his third win in his last four starts to improve to a 3-1 record in that span and even his overall record on the season at 3-3.

A huge five-run fourth inning rally, helping the South Siders take a 7-6 lead that would be the final score after an RBI single up the middle by Anderson got the rally going. Davidson hitting his 26th homer on a two-run shot to cut the deficit to one. Right before Yolmer Sánchez got an infield single and Moncada hit the go-ahead, eventual game-winning homers with one out to center.

The win helping show off the great future that lies ahead for the White Sox, also showing the team’s don’t quit attitude too.

Made even sweeter by the fact it helped the White Sox deal another major blow to their division rival Royals’ slim playoff hopes. Kansas City fell 4 ½ games behind the Twins for the second American League Wild Card spot with only nine games left in the season. The South Siders will look to continue to play that great role of playoff spoiler Saturday night while also once again showing off what great promise they bolster.