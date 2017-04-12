White Sox Get Solid Pitching, Not Enough Offense, In Moral Victory

Excitement, great pitching and a game coming right down to the wire in extras. You couldn’t have asked for a better game from the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians in Tuesday afternoons AL Central division showdown, which also served as the Indians home-opener from Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Unless, of course, you were the White Sox and on the losing side of a tough 2-1 loss in 10 innings on a walk-off. Tuesday was the first of what’s sure to be many moral victories throughout the season for the South Siders, who were in the game throughout, but eventually got the tough luck loss on a game-winning walk-off from Michael Brantley on a liner to the corner in left for an RBI double that scored Francisco Lindor all the way from first for the winner.

For the second straight start Sox starter James Shields gave the team a very quality start, pitching well into the sixth inning by going 5 1/3 innings and allowing only a run via a first inning home run from Lindor. It was the second start that Shields gave his team a chance to win, but the offense just couldn’t back him enough.

In what was a great pitchers duel and another sure sign of what will be a long season for the White Sox, they got great pitching, but for the fourth time in six games not enough offense, showing the difference between a team that just before the game raised and celebrated their American League pennant from last year and is a favorite to represent the AL again in the World Series, while the other is a young one in the early processes of a rebuild.

Sox slugger Todd Frazier, who finally broke out of an early season slump by accounting for his team’s lone run on a fifth-inning solo homer to left, put things best in his post game presser, having this to say, “As hitters we have to bear down and find a way to win that game. It’s frustrating. Our pitchers do their job giving up one run. Our hitters have got to do a better job.”

While the South Siders have gotten stellar pitching from a pitching staff that has only a 2.80 ERA through six games. Their offense has not been able to capitalize on the great pitching or get enough scoring opportunities to win more games.

“We have had a chance to win every night. Our starters are doing a great job of giving us a chance to win every night, and we just have to put it together. That’s it, bottom line,” Shields said of the ballclub’s frustrating results to start the season. “Unfortunately, we’ve been on the losing side more than the winning side, so we’ll see what happens.”

When you have a young team like the Sox, who are in the early parts of a rebuild, it’s frustrating. But that’s why they didn’t get as many scoring opportunities as the Indians did and ended up losing, being that it’s a game they were in until the very end and not many expected them to be against the defending division and AL champs.

Only losing by a run, is why it’s the first moral victory of what’s sure to be many in what’s almost assuredly going be a long season. This young team is going to need a lot of moral victories to get where they want to be in the next two to three years or sooner, much like the same path the Indians took to get to where they are now.